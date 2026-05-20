MAGA Golfer Unveils Wild Moon Landing Theory: 'I Don't Think the Footage Is Real'

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MAGA pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau believes humans successfully went to the moon, but he thinks the televised Apollo landing footage is fake. The two-time U.S. Open champion made these viral remarks during a May 2026 appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast.” Host Katie Miller initially sparked the conversation by asking if DeChambeau believed astronaut Alan Shepard actually hit a golf ball on the moon during the 1971 Apollo 14 mission.

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Source: MEGA The professional golfer called the historical tapes 'wild.'

DeChambeau, 32, cast doubt on the authenticity of the visual records broadcast to the public, calling the historical tapes "quite wild.” “I don’t ... here we ... conspiracy theory... I don’t know,” he sputtered. He affirmed his belief that the actual lunar landings occurred. He noted that because "Elon [Musk] says we've definitely gone there," and because of the massive resources spent on space programs like Artemis, he believes humans have reached the moon.

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Elon Musk Says We’ve Definitely Gone There’

Source: MEGA The professional golfer praised Elon Musk.

“Look, Elon [Musk] says we’ve definitely gone there,” he said of the SpaceX CEO. “So I tend to go that route, because he’s the man that knows quite a bit about all that. Artemis just went around the moon. So I do believe if we spent a lot of our resources like they say we did, I think we did.” “I don’t think the footage is real. But I think we did go to the moon. I don’t know about the footage. It’s quite, it’s quite wild,” he said of the moon landing. During the same interview, DeChambeau expanded on other personal theories regarding space and reality, declaring that he believes in "interdimensional beings, for sure."

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Source: @TheKatieMillerPodcast/Youtube The MAGA-supporting athlete shared his opinion about aliens.

He noted that Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UFOs) are "more than just aliens from another world" and that there is a deeper story behind them. “I do believe in UAPs [Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena], UFOs. I think they’re more than just aliens from another world. They may be aliens from another world, but I think there’s more to that story,” he said. DeChambeau's comments drew heavy criticism and mockery from sports fans on social media, who called him “a tin-foil hat-sporting, conspiracy theorist MAGA kook.” Many online critics found it ironic that DeChambeau, who studied physics at Southern Methodist University and often brands himself as a man of science, based his scientific conclusion primarily on Musk's word.

Source: MEGA Bryson DeChambeau is a big fan of Donald Trump.