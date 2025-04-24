Fox News Host Julie Banderas Jokes About Whoopi Goldberg Being Unable to Find Someone to 'Physically Impregnate Her'
Fox News host Julie Banderas fired off a disgruntled joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s s-- life during a live Outnumbered segment on Wednesday, April 23.
“Isn’t she lovely?” Banderas asked. “Such a shame she’s not a mother. I feel like she would have been the best role model. Thank God she did not do IVF, because I don’t think she’d find somebody to actually physically impregnate her, is what I’m trying to get at there.”
The vulgar diss came after Goldberg slammed President Donald Trump’s administrative plan to give women a $5,000 incentive to have a child to boost America’s population.
“I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” Goldberg said on The View. “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do."
Though Banderas’ dig was harsh, she claimed she didn’t exactly mean it. “Obviously I’m kidding about Whoopi Goldberg, I think it would be great if she had a child, I would just hope that maybe she would raise her children a little better,” she said before noting that Goldberg has a daughter. “She has one kid. But, I mean, I don’t know. We don’t know much about that person.”
The View host welcomed her daughter, Alexandrea Martin, in May 1974. Martin, an actress and producer, has three children and one great-granddaughter — making Goldberg a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Banderas’ comment about Goldberg came days after a report from The New York Times claimed the White House wants to launch an initiative to increase the birth rate in America.
- 'I Can't Stand This Creep': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Senator Katie Britt 'Fantastically Attractive' at Women-Only Town Hall
- The View's Joy Behar Slams Fox's Ainsley Earhardt for Failing to Ask Melania Trump About Donald's Alleged Affairs: 'Barbara Walters Would've Done It'
- Fans Thirst After Sunny Hostin's Handsome Son Gabe After She Brings Him To White House Holiday Party: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to The Times, sources revealed that policy experts and advocates for growing the birth rate have met with White House officials to discuss a way to convince women to grow their families.
Trump, who declared himself the “father of IVF” during his 2024 presidential campaign, would also use government-funded programs to help educate women on their menstrual cycles so they know when they are ovulating and able to conceive.
When The Post questioned Trump about his alleged plan, he told them, “Sounds like a good idea to me.”
Karoline Leavitt, White House secretary, said in a statement to ABC News that Trump “is proudly implementing policies to uplift American families.”
She added, “The President wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream. As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation.”