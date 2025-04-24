Fox News Host Julie Banderas Jokes About Whoopi Goldberg Being Unable to Find Someone to 'Physically Impregnate Her'

The vulgar diss came after Goldberg slammed President Donald Trump’s administrative plan to give women a $5,000 incentive to have a child to boost America’s population.

“I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” Goldberg said on The View. “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do."

Though Banderas’ dig was harsh, she claimed she didn’t exactly mean it. “Obviously I’m kidding about Whoopi Goldberg, I think it would be great if she had a child, I would just hope that maybe she would raise her children a little better,” she said before noting that Goldberg has a daughter. “She has one kid. But, I mean, I don’t know. We don’t know much about that person.”