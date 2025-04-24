or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Whoopi Goldberg
OK LogoPolitics

Fox News Host Julie Banderas Jokes About Whoopi Goldberg Being Unable to Find Someone to 'Physically Impregnate Her'

photo of Julie Banderas and Whoopi Goldberg
Source: @jewelsbidwell/Instagram;MEGA

Julie Banderas made a vulgar remark about Whoopi Goldberg's s-- life during a segment of 'Outnumbered.'

By:

April 24 2025, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Fox News host Julie Banderas fired off a disgruntled joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s s-- life during a live Outnumbered segment on Wednesday, April 23.

“Isn’t she lovely?” Banderas asked. “Such a shame she’s not a mother. I feel like she would have been the best role model. Thank God she did not do IVF, because I don’t think she’d find somebody to actually physically impregnate her, is what I’m trying to get at there.”

Article continues below advertisement
fox news julie banderas jokes whoopi goldberg unable physically impregnate
Source: @FoxNews/YouTube

The Fox News host said it was a good thing Whoopi Goldberg never used IVF to procreate.

Article continues below advertisement

The vulgar diss came after Goldberg slammed President Donald Trump’s administrative plan to give women a $5,000 incentive to have a child to boost America’s population.

“I am incredibly insulted by this because clearly they don’t know how women’s bodies work,” Goldberg said on The View. “I don’t know what $5,000 is supposed to do."

Though Banderas’ dig was harsh, she claimed she didn’t exactly mean it. “Obviously I’m kidding about Whoopi Goldberg, I think it would be great if she had a child, I would just hope that maybe she would raise her children a little better,” she said before noting that Goldberg has a daughter. “She has one kid. But, I mean, I don’t know. We don’t know much about that person.”

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host julie banderas jokes whoopi goldberg unable physically impregnate her
Source: mega

Julie Banderas claimed she was joking about her Whoopi Goldberg dig.

Article continues below advertisement

The View host welcomed her daughter, Alexandrea Martin, in May 1974. Martin, an actress and producer, has three children and one great-granddaughter — making Goldberg a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Banderas’ comment about Goldberg came days after a report from The New York Times claimed the White House wants to launch an initiative to increase the birth rate in America.

MORE ON:
Whoopi Goldberg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host julie banderas jokes whoopi goldberg unable to physically impregnate her
Source: mega

Donald Trump told 'The New York Post' that giving women $5,000 to give birth was a 'good idea.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Times, sources revealed that policy experts and advocates for growing the birth rate have met with White House officials to discuss a way to convince women to grow their families.

Trump, who declared himself the “father of IVF” during his 2024 presidential campaign, would also use government-funded programs to help educate women on their menstrual cycles so they know when they are ovulating and able to conceive.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news host julie banderas jokes whoopi goldberg unable to physically impregnate
Source: mega

Donald Trump declared himself the 'father of IVF.'

When The Post questioned Trump about his alleged plan, he told them, “Sounds like a good idea to me.”

Karoline Leavitt, White House secretary, said in a statement to ABC News that Trump “is proudly implementing policies to uplift American families.”

She added, “The President wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream. As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.