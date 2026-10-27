Politics Fox News' Jesse Watters Complains AOC Accused Him of 'Sexual Harassment' as He Questions If She'll Run in Next Presidential Election Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE,MEGA Fox News' Jesse Watters revisits the time AOC accused him of sexual harassment. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 27 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Jesse Watters publicly addressed his ongoing feud with New York’s Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, complaining she "accused me of sexual harassment.” The conflict stems from a January 2026 incident outside the Capitol where a producer for Jesse Watters Primetime, Johnny Belisario, approached Ocasio-Cortez, 37, to invite her onto the program. Ocasio-Cortez firmly rejected the invitation, stating, "He has sexualized and harassed me on his show. He has engaged in horrific, sexually exploitative rhetoric.”

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Inside Their Feud

Source: MEGA,@FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Jesse Watters a 'pervert' after his questionable comments.

When the producer disputed her claim, Ocasio-Cortez cited specific remarks Watters made on air. According to Ocasio-Cortez, the harassment claim was a direct response to a segment on Fox News' The Five. During that broadcast, Watters discussed Ocasio-Cortez and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, stating, "I think [she] wants to sleep with Miller. It is so obvious." He additionally referred to Miller as a "sexual matador.” Following the viral interaction with the producer, Ocasio-Cortez shared the video on social media, writing, "You can either be a pervert or ask me to be on your little show. Not both."

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Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Watters turned his attention to AOC in a discussion about potential Democratic presidential candidates.

Watters, 48, later used his platform to push back against the characterization, sparking renewed media attention over his on-air rhetoric. The subject resurfaced during the Monday, October 26, broadcast of The Five, when the panel discussed potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates. After dismissing former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as “boring and gay,” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as having “something wrong with him,” Watters focused on AOC.

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'She Does Have a Lot of Growth Potential'

Source: MEGA Watters said 'AOC has the most upside' when it comes to 2028.

“AOC has the most upside,” Watters said. “She does have a lot of growth potential. When I saw her in Michigan, and she was eating different types of food, she was getting some fresh air and, like, being around white people. It was almost like she was seeing America for the first time, and that’s good. And that’s what I kind of want to see from her. Her problem is people with money don’t want to give it to her because she hates business. So, she’s gonna have to pretend to like business in order to get money.” Co-host Jessica Tarlov, 42, the lone liberal on the show, opined, “I like that Jesse says that he would just like to see AOC with more white people, that that would make him more comfortable.” “It would make her more comfortable with us and America,” Watters responded.

Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Watters has a history of making sexually suggestive and misogynistic comments.