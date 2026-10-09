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Fox News' Jesse Watters Mocked by Critics After Saying He Gets 'Turned on' by Men With a 'Deep Voice': 'Totally Normal Thing to Say'

Image of Jesse Watters
Source: @JESSEWATTERS/INSTAGRAM

Jesse Watters sparked reactions after making an unexpected admission about men with deep voices.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

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Jesse Watters raised eyebrows after admitting that men with deep voices get him "turned on" during a discussion on The Five.

The Fox News personality, 48, made the surprising remark during the Wednesday, October 7, broadcast while discussing a study about how men with lower-pitched voices are perceived.

"When I'm at a party, and I see a guy with a really deep voice, I don't let Emma go anywhere near him," Watters said, referring to his wife, Emma DiGiovine.

"I get turned on when he talks like that," he added.

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Jesse Watters Says Deep Voices Give Men an Advantage

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Image of Jesse Watters made the remark while discussing research about how deeper voices influence perception.
Source: @JESSEWATTERS/INSTAGRAM

Jesse Watters made the remark while discussing research about how deeper voices influence perception.

The conversation began when the panel discussed research suggesting that deeper voices make men sound tougher, though not necessarily more attractive.

Watters appeared to disagree with the distinction, explaining that he pays attention when another man has a particularly deep voice.

His comments quickly shifted the conversation from the study's findings to his own experience.

The television host suggested that vocal pitch can influence how people respond to one another, particularly in social situations.

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Jesse Watters Claims He Used His Voice Against Jessica Tarlov

Image of Jesse Watters claimed he sometimes lowers his voice during disagreements with his co-host.
Source: FOX NEWS

Jesse Watters claimed he sometimes lowers his voice during disagreements with his co-host.

Watters also claimed he occasionally lowers his own voice during disagreements with fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov.

According to the host, changing his vocal register helps him gain an advantage during their heated exchanges.

"I don't do that a lot, 'cause it's almost not fair that I can get my vocal register down that low," he said. "But I pull it out when I need it."

Watters claimed the tactic "disarms" Tarlov, suggesting he believes his deeper voice can influence their on-air debates.

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Jesse Watters' Comments Spark Reactions Online

Source: @ACYN/X

Social media users reacted to Jesse Watters' comments after the exchange circulated online.

A clip of the exchange circulated on X, where viewers quickly began weighing in on Watters' unexpected admission.

Several users poked fun at his word choice, particularly his claim that hearing another man's deep voice excites him.

"Yeah, that's a totally normal thing to say," one person sarcastically commented.

Another joked that Watters' reaction was "definitely one way to describe jealousy."

The responses largely focused on the unusual phrasing rather than the study that initially prompted the discussion.

Jesse Watters Has Previously Made Headlines for His On-Air Remarks

Image of Jesse Watters previously drew criticism for his comments about bisexual women.
Source: FOX NEWS

Jesse Watters previously drew criticism for his comments about bisexual women.

Watters is no stranger to generating attention through his comments about relationships, attraction and gender.

In June, the conservative commentator sparked criticism after discussing bisexual women during a segment about Supergirl star Milly Alcock.

He claimed men don't find bisexuality attractive, adding that bisexual women he'd encountered were "super weird."

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