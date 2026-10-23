Katie Miller Slams 'Slanderous' Rumor Linking Her and Steve Bannon in Heated Online Exchange
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 12:30 p.m. ET
Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, slammed a user on social media over a claim she had a relationship with Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.
The allegation was made by anti-POTUS Republican group The Lincoln Project's co-founder Rick Wilson on X on Thursday, October 22, in connection to the Texas Senate race.
Katie Miller Vehemently Responded to the Social Media Post
Katie, 35, first responded to a clip online about Democratic candidate James Talarico discussing Tesla CEO Elon Musk donating to GOP candidates.
She also shared an image of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and tweeted: "This is the guy bankrolling Talarico."
Rick then fired back: "You felt the gravid flesh of Steve Bannon in the [throes] of passion. Opinion invalid."
Katie quickly defended herself, replying: "This is bulls--- and slanderous. Steve and I met once at a Trump event years ago with thousands of people. The support-all-women leftists love to spread lies and denigrate women."
Katie and Steve, 72, have never been romantically linked, and she married Stephen, 41, in 2020.
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Stephen and Katie Miller Tied the Knot in 2020 and Share 4 Kids Together
Stephen previously served as a senior advisor to Donald, 80, and was the director of speechwriting from 2017 to 2021 during the businessman's first administration.
Katie currently moonlights as a podcaster, and was an advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon, 55, last year. She also spent time as the communications director to former vice president Mike Pence.
Katie and Stephen met through mutual friends in 2018 and share four kids together.
Katie Miller Was Recently Blasted for Sharing a Photo of Her Pricey Steak Dinner
Before tying the knot with Stephen, Katie was reportedly connected to former congressman Eric Swalwell when she was a congressional intern.
As for Steve, he's been married three times and is a father to three daughters.
Katie previously was slammed by critics for showing off her lavish dinner on social media. She posted a snap on X featuring a cutting board with juicy sliced steak earlier this month, captioning it: "Grass-fed steak, asparagus and white sweet potatoes.”
"Most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and you're flaunting your wealth," someone blasted, with another person adding: "All of that is twice as expensive under this bulls--- administration."
California rep. Ted Lieu also responded by highlighting rising gas, grocery, and consumer prices. "What are Trump enablers focused on? See below. Another let them eat cake moment. November is coming," the politician, 57, penned.