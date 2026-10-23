Katie Miller Slams 'Slanderous' Rumor Linking Her and Steve Bannon in Heated Online Exchange

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Katie Miller Vehemently Responded to the Social Media Post

Source: MEGA Katie Miller clapped back at a user on X regarding an alleged romantic link to Steve Bannon.

Katie, 35, first responded to a clip online about Democratic candidate James Talarico discussing Tesla CEO Elon Musk donating to GOP candidates. She also shared an image of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and tweeted: "This is the guy bankrolling Talarico."

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Source: MEGA Katie Miller claimed she only met Steve Bannon once in her life.

Rick then fired back: "You felt the gravid flesh of Steve Bannon in the [throes] of passion. Opinion invalid." Katie quickly defended herself, replying: "This is bulls--- and slanderous. Steve and I met once at a Trump event years ago with thousands of people. The support-all-women leftists love to spread lies and denigrate women." Katie and Steve, 72, have never been romantically linked, and she married Stephen, 41, in 2020.

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Stephen and Katie Miller Tied the Knot in 2020 and Share 4 Kids Together

Source: MEGA Stephen and Katie Miller began dating in 2018.

Stephen previously served as a senior advisor to Donald, 80, and was the director of speechwriting from 2017 to 2021 during the businessman's first administration. Katie currently moonlights as a podcaster, and was an advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency under Elon, 55, last year. She also spent time as the communications director to former vice president Mike Pence. Katie and Stephen met through mutual friends in 2018 and share four kids together.

Katie Miller Was Recently Blasted for Sharing a Photo of Her Pricey Steak Dinner

Source: MEGA Steve Bannon previously served as Donald Trump's chief strategist.