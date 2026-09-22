Jessica Tarlov Mocks Donald Trump's Fixation on Her: 'Why Is This Man Not Busier?'

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Jessica Tarlov is poking fun at Donald Trump over the president's repeated public criticism of her. The Fox News commentator addressed Trump's past remarks during an appearance on "Pod Save America," questioning why he spends time commenting on her while serving as president.

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Jessica Tarlov Questions Why Donald Trump Isn't 'Busier'

Source: @PODSAVEAMERICA/YOUTUBE Jessica Tarlov joked that Donald Trump must have 'better things to do' than repeatedly criticize her.

Tarlov, 42, was asked what it's like having Trump publicly weigh in on her performance on Fox News. "Why is this man not busier?" she quipped. "There are better things to do." The political strategist acknowledged that she appears on one of Trump's favorite programs, The Five, where she regularly provides a liberal perspective alongside conservative co-hosts including Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld.

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Donald Trump Has Repeatedly Criticized Jessica Tarlov

Source: @PODSAVEAMERICA/YOUTUBE Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized Jessica Tarlov on Truth Social and has publicly called for Fox News to remove her from the air.

Trump, 80, has targeted Tarlov in multiple Truth Social posts, criticizing both her television commentary and her appearance. In April, the president publicly called on Fox News executives to remove Tarlov from the air, describing her as "one of the worst personalities on television" and a "real loser." He has also criticized her voice, looks and talent. Tarlov jokingly referenced the personal nature of some of Trump's comments during the podcast, sarcastically remarking that she would teach a hypothetical son to grow up and criticize how women look and sound on television.

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Jessica Tarlov Says the Criticism Makes Her Feel She's Doing Her Job

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Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov said she views attacks on her style or appearance as a sign that she performed well on the substance of an argument.

Despite Trump's remarks, Tarlov said she has found a way to view the criticism positively. She explained that when attacks focus on her style or appearance rather than the substance of her arguments, she takes it as a sign that she "just did really well on substance." Still, Tarlov acknowledged that receiving that type of criticism from the president remains "sad and crazy."

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Jessica Tarlov Isn't Worried About Losing Her Fox News Job

Source: @PODSAVEAMERICA/YOUTUBE Despite Donald Trump's calls for her firing, Jessica Tarlov recently signed a new three-year contract with Fox News.

Trump's calls for her firing don't appear to have affected Tarlov's standing at Fox News. She recently signed a new three-year contract with the network and told The Guardian she feels supported by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and the network's leadership team. Tarlov said she isn't concerned that Trump's complaints will cost her the position, noting that Fox executives know who she is and want her to continue doing what she's doing.

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Jessica Tarlov Is Embracing Political Disagreements

Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov continues to serve as the liberal commentator on Fox News' 'The Five' while frequently debating her conservative co-hosts.