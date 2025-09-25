or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Look How Great': Fox News Host Gushes Over Melania Trump for Walking up United Nations Escalator 'Unfazed' After 'Sabotage' Claims

Composite photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; @SpencerHakimian/X

Melania Trump received props from Fox News for walking up the United Nations escalator after it stopped working while she and her husband, Donald, were on it.

Profile Image

Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is being applauded for walking up the stairs.

The first lady of the United States received recognition from Fox News for gracefully making her way up to the second floor of the United Nations headquarters in New York City after the escalator stopped working earlier this week.

After Melania's husband, Donald Trump, claimed the couple was "sabotaged" during their visit to the U.N. building on Tuesday, September 23, several Fox News hosts reacted with passionate support of the president and his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of the Trumps had to walk up the escalator at the United Nations headquarters in NYC.
Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

The Trumps had to walk up the escalator at the United Nations headquarters in NYC.

"Look how great Melania was. She is unfazed. She walks on it. It stops. She turns around to the president, and she just leads the president up and walks," Maria Bartiromo gushed during the Thursday, September 25, edition of Fox Business.

While the Fox News anchor thought Melania handled the situation with grace, Maria insisted the broken escalator could have caused a "massive, massive issue," as the sudden stop made the president and first lady "vulnerable."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SpencerHakimian/X

In addition to the escalator coming to a brief halt — a stop sources said was caused by someone in President Trump's entourage accidentally bumping into the emergency button — the POTUS also faced issues with the teleprompter during his visit to the U.N.

Appearing before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Donald was at the start of his speech when the teleprompter stopped working. In addition to the two mishaps, the Republican leader claimed the audience had trouble hearing him speak.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says It's 'Amazing' He and Melania Didn't 'Fall' Up the Escalator

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Fox News host Maria Bartiromo praised Melania Trump for walking up the escalator.
Source: MEGA

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo praised Melania Trump for walking up the escalator.

After leaving the United Nations building, the U.S. commander-in-chief took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to complain about the "three sinister events" he alleged "sabotaged" his U.N. appearance.

"It's amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster," Donald ranted, calling the malfunctions "A REAL DISGRACE."

"This was absolutely sabotage," the president continued, calling for the individual who caused the stoppage to be "arrested."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Complains After Teleprompter Stops Working at United Nations

Image of Donald Trump claimed he was 'sabotaged' during his and Melania's visit to the U.N. building.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he was 'sabotaged' during his and Melania's visit to the U.N. building.

Donald added: "Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, 'Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?'"

"And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters' earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing," he revealed. "This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Declares United Nations Should Be 'Ashamed of Themselves'

Image of Donald Trump complained about the escalator ordeal via Truth Social after the incident.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump complained about the escalator ordeal via Truth Social after the incident.

President Trump said the United Nations should be "ashamed of themselves," as he "demanded an immediate investigation."

"No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved," Donald declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.