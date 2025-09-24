or
'I've Been Right About Everything': Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Rambling During UN Speech — Watch

donald trump un speech rant
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked after he said he was 'right about everything' in his UN speech.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s latest U.N. speech left people stunned — and not in a good way.

On Tuesday, September 23, the president launched into a rambling address that jumped from climate change to immigration to energy policy, sparking outrage across social media. His sharpest words were aimed at Europe, where he blasted leaders for investing in renewable energy and opening borders to migrants.

"Europe is in serious trouble. They have been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody has ever seen before… Both the immigration and suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe," Trump declared.

image of Donald Trump gave a rambling speech at the UN that jumped from climate change to immigration.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump gave a rambling speech at the UN that jumped from climate change to immigration.

When speaking about climate change, he drew audible gasps in the room after calling it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” insisting green policies were crippling Europe with higher energy costs. The president zeroed in on the U.K., criticizing its government for taxing North Sea oil.

"If you don't get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail," he warned. "I'm really good at predicting things. During the campaign they had a hat — a best-selling hat — 'Trump was right about everything.' And I don't say that in a braggadocios way, but it's true. I've been right about everything."

Source: @atrupar/TikTok
Trump added, "I love Europe. I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration. This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake… you want to be politically correct and you are destroying your heritage."

image of The president called climate change 'the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.'
Source: MEGA

The president called climate change 'the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Social media users were quick to roast him for the off-the-rails speech.

“We should be embarrassed as a nation,” one wrote.

Another quipped, “We loved it. The only thing missing from Trump's UN speech was an eviction notice.”

image of Donald Trump claimed Europe was being 'invaded' by migrants.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Europe was being 'invaded' by migrants.

“I'm more angry at all of the idiots who support him than I am embarrassed for myself,” one person said, while another bluntly asked, “America used to be a functioning country. How could this thing get elected?”

Source: @thetelegraph/TikTok
The rant comes just hours after Melania Trump nearly had her own headline-making moment.

As she and Donald stepped onto an escalator at the UN building, it suddenly stopped. Wearing high heels, the first lady lurched forward before she decided to simply walk up the steps.

image of Social media users mocked his speech, calling 'it embarrassing' and 'out of control.'
Source: MEGA

Social media users mocked his speech, calling 'it embarrassing' and 'out of control.'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wasted no time accusing officials of foul play.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” she posted on X, citing a Times of London report that UN staffers had joked about switching it off to force Trump to walk.

