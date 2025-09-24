'I've Been Right About Everything': Donald Trump Brutally Mocked for Rambling During UN Speech — Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s latest U.N. speech left people stunned — and not in a good way. On Tuesday, September 23, the president launched into a rambling address that jumped from climate change to immigration to energy policy, sparking outrage across social media. His sharpest words were aimed at Europe, where he blasted leaders for investing in renewable energy and opening borders to migrants.

"Europe is in serious trouble. They have been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody has ever seen before… Both the immigration and suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe," Trump declared.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump gave a rambling speech at the UN that jumped from climate change to immigration.

When speaking about climate change, he drew audible gasps in the room after calling it “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” insisting green policies were crippling Europe with higher energy costs. The president zeroed in on the U.K., criticizing its government for taxing North Sea oil.

"If you don't get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail," he warned. "I'm really good at predicting things. During the campaign they had a hat — a best-selling hat — 'Trump was right about everything.' And I don't say that in a braggadocios way, but it's true. I've been right about everything."

Trump: "I'm really good at predicting things. During the campaign they had a hat -- a best-selling hat -- 'Trump was right about everything.' And I don't say that in a braggadocios way, but it's true. I've been right about everything." pic.twitter.com/yfpPaLcOpU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025 Source: @atrupar/TikTok

Trump added, "I love Europe. I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration. This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake… you want to be politically correct and you are destroying your heritage."

Source: MEGA The president called climate change 'the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.'

Social media users were quick to roast him for the off-the-rails speech. “We should be embarrassed as a nation,” one wrote. Another quipped, “We loved it. The only thing missing from Trump's UN speech was an eviction notice.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Europe was being 'invaded' by migrants.

“I'm more angry at all of the idiots who support him than I am embarrassed for myself,” one person said, while another bluntly asked, “America used to be a functioning country. How could this thing get elected?”

@thetelegraph 🔴 Donald Trump suffered a number of awkward tech difficulties in his visit to the United Nations General Assembly, including a broken escalator and a faulty teleprompter. The US president and Melania, the First Lady, were left standing confused on an escalator after it stopped as they stood on it at the entrance of the assembly’s headquarters in Manhattan. The couple were then forced to trudge up the static steps towards the assembly hall. 🔗 Click the link to find out more donaldtrump UN melaniatrump ♬ original sound - The Telegraph - The Telegraph Source: @thetelegraph/TikTok

The rant comes just hours after Melania Trump nearly had her own headline-making moment. As she and Donald stepped onto an escalator at the UN building, it suddenly stopped. Wearing high heels, the first lady lurched forward before she decided to simply walk up the steps.

Source: MEGA Social media users mocked his speech, calling 'it embarrassing' and 'out of control.'