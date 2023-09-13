Awkward: Fox News Star Jeanine Pirro Goes Silent After Colleague Points Out She's Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Tarlov then brought up how Bronny James was hospitalized after collapsing during a practice on the USC campus in July.

“But they also do need to figure out a system to stop people from spreading rumors, like when Bronny James, for instance collapsed while playing basketball for USC,” she said. “Immediately, it was ‘It was because of the vaccine.’ It was not because of the vaccine, but that became the leading story.”

She added, “And you need to find some safe middleground where people know that the vaccine is safe for you but you don’t....”