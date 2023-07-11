Cheryl Hines Admits Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Refusal to Get Vaccinated in 2020 'Was a Very Emotional Time'
Cheryl Hines understands her husband's stance on vaccines will not please everyone — something she had experience with when everyone was getting vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actress, 57, is known for her role in Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is why when she was shooting the comedy series, in addition to the game show I Can Hear Your Voice, she had to follow strict protocols, as actors were required to get a shot to protect others.
However, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is known for his tough stance on vaccines, refused to ever get one, causing Hines to take the heat in certain scenarios.
"It was a very emotional time," the comedian said in a new interview. "I had people saying, 'What is Bobby doing? He's making it harder for everyone.' Everybody wanted to go back to normal and they thought the only way to do that was if everyone was vaccinated. I heard from people who felt like that. One-hundred percent."
Ironically enough, there were some people in the industry who supported Kennedy Jr. for standing up for what he believes in.
"I'd never name the celebrities who told me they hated what my husband was doing, or the celebrities who liked it," Hines said.
Now, the advocate, 69, is running for president of the United States, even though Hines was initially hesitant to go down that road.
"Elections are really dramatic, mean-spirited and invasive," the Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared. "I just want to make sure that my family — me, Bobby, our seven children — come out intact. That we'll still be the same people when it's all said and done. That we'll still be grounded — but wiser."
It's no secret why Hines would be a bit nervous for her husband to throw his hat in the ring, a his father was assassinated in 1968 while running for president and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1963.
But now she is fully supportive and hopeful that he can change other people's minds.
"I'm glad he's running. It took a minute to get to that space," she said.
"People fear the unknown," she added. "The known is Biden is a Democrat and he has the presidency. People say it is too risky to run against a Democrat already in office. But Bobby understands issues with a nuance I don't see in other candidates."
Newsweek spoke with Hines.