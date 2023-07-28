Bronny James 911 Call Reveals Terrifying Moment After Basketball Star Suffered Cardiac Arrest: 'Get an Ambulance Here, Now!'
While LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, are grateful to have their son Bronny home from the hospital, it doesn't change the raw fear those felt around him when the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice on Monday, July 24.
Someone at the scene of the terrifying moment when Bronny collapsed at the University of Southern California's Galen Center dialed 911 at 9:26 a.m. on Monday morning, emotionally demanding emergency responders to arrive at the scene as fast as possible.
"We need an ambulance, immediately. Get an ambulance here, now!" the unnamed individual instructed the dispatcher, as heard in the phone call obtained by a news publication.
The 911 dispatcher attempted to keep the person calm, informing them help was already on the way before asking if there was a doctor or registered nurse at the arena to potentially give Bronny CPR — which there was not, according to the caller.
At the time of the 911 call, Bronny was unconscious, however, he was awake and alert upon arrival at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to the paramedics performance at the scene and inside of the ambulance, the outlet detailed.
Luckily, Bronny has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering, his famous father revealed via Twitter on Thursday, July 27.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron wrote in a heartfelt social media message. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."
The Lakers star's public statement came after Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije provided an update on Bronny's health.
"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," the doctor — who is also a team physician/consultant for the NBA, NHL and MLS — explained, noting the teenage is currently "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable."
