Bronny James 911 Call Reveals Terrifying Moment After Basketball Star Suffered Cardiac Arrest: 'Get an Ambulance Here, Now!'

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," LeBron wrote in a heartfelt social media message. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

The Lakers star's public statement came after Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije provided an update on Bronny's health.

"Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support," the doctor — who is also a team physician/consultant for the NBA, NHL and MLS — explained, noting the teenage is currently "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable."