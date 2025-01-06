NEWS Fox Sports Hairstylist Accuses Married Skip Bayless of Offering Her $1.5 Million for S-- in Scathing Lawsuit Against 'Toxic' Network Source: @hairbynoushin_/Instagram; MEGA Former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji claimed married Skip Bayless 'offered her $1.5 million to have s--' in a recently filed bombshell lawsuit.

A former Fox Sports hairstylist has made intense accusations against Skip Bayless and the broadcast network in a heated lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California on Friday, January 3. In the suit, ex-employee Noushin Faraji, who says she worked for Fox Sports as a hairstylist from 2012 until August 2024, claimed Bayless "offered her $1.5 million to have s--" with him — despite the 73-year-old being married to Ernestine Sclafani since 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hairbynoushin_/Instagram Noushin Faraji detailed the allegedly 'toxic culture' of Fox Sports in the scathing lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Per court documents obtained by a news publication, Faraji said she was allegedly "forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity." Fox, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, FS1 Executive Vice President of Content Charlie Dixon, FS1 host Joy Taylor, and Bayless were all listed as defendants in the class-action lawsuit. Faraji is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Noushin Faraji claimed Skip Bayless repeatedly tried pursuing her despite continuously denying his attempts.

Article continues below advertisement

Recalling her time working with Bayless on the set of his Undisputed morning show, Faraji alleged the sports broadcaster would give her "lingering hugs after each haircut, putting his body against her own, pressing against her b-----," and additionally "kiss her on her cheeks." Faraji said she would have to continuously deny Bayless' repeated advancements, forcing her to come up with excuses like needing to pick up her son from school and reminding the talk show star she didn't date in the workplace.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2021, Faraji allegedly opened up to Bayless about a biopsy she had scheduled to determine if she had ovarian cancer. The hairstylist had been "hoping that he would take pity on her and cease his advances," but instead, Bayless reportedly "told her that he wanted to be with her" before making the $1.5 million offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox Sports FS1 Executive VP of Content Charlie Dixon allegedly touched Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji inappropriately.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Roughly one week later, Bayless allegedly tried pursuing Faraji again, to which she begged, "Skip, stop, you have a wife." In response, Bayless was accused of replying: "Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?"

Article continues below advertisement

"Ms. Faraji responded that her father was dead, and when Mr. Bayless looked taken aback, she made an excuse to leave," the lawsuit explained. Faraji also came after Dixon in the suit, claiming he "placed his arm" on her lower back during a birthday party in West Hollywood in 2017 and began "rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hairbynoushin_/Instagram Joy Taylor was accused of having an affair with FS1 Executive VP of Content Charlie Dixon.

Article continues below advertisement

After confiding in Taylor after the incident, the FS1 host allegedly told Faraji to "get over it," as she apparently only had a job because of Dixon and he could easily fire her. "When Ms. Faraji and others came forward to report the wrongdoing, instead of addressing their concerns, Fox retaliated against them while the perpetrators and those who protected them were inexplicably promoted," the court filing claimed.

Article continues below advertisement