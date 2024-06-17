Tom Brady Booed by St. Louis Fans as Quarterback Makes Broadcasting Debut After Legendary NFL Career: Watch
Tom Brady's roast might have already aired on Netflix, but he's still catching the heat in the real world.
On Sunday, June 16, the retired NFL quarterback made his broadcasting debut with Fox Sports during the United Football League championship game — though he didn't receive the best reaction from fans in St. Louis, where the game was taking place.
After the game, which resulted in Birmingham Stallions beating the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0, Brady presented the UFL championship MVP Trophy to Adrian Martinez.
Upon presenting the award to the Birmingham Stallions quarterback following his team's third consecutive championship title, Brady was met with a sea of boos from the crowd at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Miss.
"Tom Brady, this is one of the first times you've been in a champagne bath and not been the guy receiving it," fellow broadcaster Curt Menefee quipped before handing over the mic.
Local fans in the stadium likely booed Brady due to his historical rivalry with the St. Louis Rams, which dates back to February 2002.
More than 20 years ago, Brady, then 24, led the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, who were heavily favored to receive The Vince Lombardi Trophy during that season.
While Brady appeared on good terms with Kurt Warner, who was the Rams quarterback during the championship game, during an on-field chat before Sunday's game, fans of the St. Louis team still seemed a bit salty two decades after their city's devastating loss —and years after the validity of the victory was questioned during the infamous Spygate scandal in 2007.
At the time, the Patriots were caught recording opposing teams' signals after accusations were started by former Patriots assistant and then-Jets coach Eric Mangnini.
When the controversy came to light, Warner had claimed Spygate caused a "sliver of doubt" regarding the Patriots’ Super Bowl success.
Regardless of acceptance from the in-person crowd at the sporting event, Brady officially made his broadcasting debut from the booth during the second quarter of the match-up, when he expressed criticism over an apparent lack of a vertical passing attack by both teams after a shutout first quarter.
In September, Brady is slated to make his NFL broadcasting debut as Fox's top NFL analyst alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt during the Week 1 Browns-Cowboys game in Cleveland, Ohio.
The dad-of-three signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox following his retirement from the NFL in February 2023.