Fox News Hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Engaged: 'We Are Overjoyed'

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” Earhardt and Hannity said, adding that their children "couldn't be happier" about the news.

The star, 62, popped the question to Earhardt, 48, over Christmas.

The pair first bonded over their faith , which is why Hannity proposing in their home church was the "perfect place" to pop the question, the couple said. They met with their minister after the engagement.

Though the two live in separate places — the blonde babe is in New York, while Hannity resides in Florida — they still manage to make their long-distance relationship work.

Earhardt and Hannity were both previously married but still "get along well" with their exes.

"Everyone is supportive of each other," they said in a statement, noting they were "made aware" the engagement was "happening ahead of time."