Fox News Hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Are Engaged: 'We Are Overjoyed'

Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged!

By:

Dec. 26 2024, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged!

The star, 62, popped the question to Earhardt, 48, over Christmas.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” Earhardt and Hannity said, adding that their children "couldn't be happier" about the news.

Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

Sean Hannity popped the question over Christmas to Ainsley Earhardt.

The pair first bonded over their faith, which is why Hannity proposing in their home church was the "perfect place" to pop the question, the couple said. They met with their minister after the engagement.

Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

The starlet is based in New York, while Sean Hannity lives in Florida.

Though the two live in separate places — the blonde babe is in New York, while Hannity resides in Florida — they still manage to make their long-distance relationship work.

Earhardt and Hannity were both previously married but still "get along well" with their exes.

"Everyone is supportive of each other," they said in a statement, noting they were "made aware" the engagement was "happening ahead of time."

Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

The duo both work at Fox News.

Earhardt posted a few photos from the holiday season alongside Hannity and their families.

"Merry Christmas. Happy Birthday, Jesus. 2024 has been a very special year. #christmas #merrychristmas," she captioned the snapshots via Instagram on December 25.

Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

The duo announced the news about their engagement on December 26.

Of course, people loved seeing the two together. One person wrote, "Merry Christmas to you all!! ❤️," while another said, "Love you and Sean! He is a great man and perfect for you!"

A third person added, "It’s so great to see you finally show you and Sean together. You guys make a great couple. Merry Christmas and blessings in 2025! 🎄🎁❤️🙏🏻🇺🇸," while a fourth said, "Merry Christmas to you Ainsley + Sean! We love you both so much + May God Bless You + Your Family!❤️."

Hannity joined the network when it launched in 1996. He then went on to host his own shot for the past 15 years. He also recently added a new FOX Nation show, Sean, to his portfolio, which debuted earlier this month.

For her part, Earhardt joined the network in 2007 and has served as co-host of FOX & Friends since 2016.

