NEWS 'Fragile' Britney Spears Says Marriage to Sam Asghari Felt Like a 'Distraction' to Deal With Being 'Cut Off' From Her 2 Sons Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears posted about being 'cut off' from her two sons for three years in a vulnerable Instagram post. Jaclyn Roth Contact us by Email Aug. 24 2025, Published 9:40 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is getting vulnerable about her relationship with her two sons — Jayden and Sean — in addition to her failed marriage to Sam Asghari. "We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it … well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life," the pop star, 43, began via Instagram on August 24.

Britney Spears Gets Vulnerable

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star spoke about her trauma in a new post.

She continued, "I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all."

That same day, the "Toxic" singer went on another rant. "I’m unknown, I’m a struggling artist 🫣🫣🫣🤭🤭🤭 who tries to find the best way to calculate emotions and heart VS common sense and intelligence … it’s unbelievably hard … self love and confidence is something I’m seeking … I apologize to anyone by showing my ass. Sometimes u have to embarrass yourself to remember who u are, I can’t believe I did it either !!! I’ve had two bathing suit thongs my whole life … I was telling my friend and she actually didn’t believe me … God bless," she wrote on social media.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The star shares two kids with Kevin Federline.

Spears, who shares sons with her ex Kevin Federline, has been making headlines as of late for her posts. After posing a naked photo on the 'gram, fans spoke out about her well-being. “For the love of God, it is Britney Spears, end of discussion. She’s harmless. Life happens things happen people change. She’s sick. It’s not always a self-improvement journey upwards for us all, but she looks happy… let her be,” commented one supporter. “I’m sorry for whatever you did go through. But it breaks my heart to continue to watch you continue to spiral out of control,” wrote another.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears is close with son Jayden.

After Federline and Spears split in November 2006, they first shared custody of the boys. However, after Spears experienced a mental breakdown in 2008, she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. In June 2008, they agreed that Federline would retain sole custody of the boys, while Spears would receive two visits and one overnight per week. At the time, she was placed under a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021.

Britney Is Close With Jayden

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer gushes over her sons on Instagram.