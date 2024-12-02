Officially Over: Britney Spears Declared Legally Single as She Celebrates 43rd Birthday After Sam Asghari Divorce
Some birthday present! Britney Spears was declared legally single while turning 43 on Monday, December 2.
The update made by the California court was the last step to Spears officially ending her marriage to ex-husband Sam Asghari after their divorce was finalized in Los Angeles on May 2, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
Asghari initially pulled the plug on his and Spears' marriage in August 2023, listing their separation date as one month prior. At the time, the Jackpot! actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for his split from the "Toxic" singer.
"The divorce was amicable and the prenup was not challenged," a source told the news outlet after Asghari and Spears' separation was finalized in May. "Britney is continuing to flex her freedom and is moving on."
Spears initially addressed news of her divorce after Asghari filed to legally end their marriage in August 2023, though she hasn't said much about her split since aside from occasionally referencing him in her cryptic Instagram posts.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" she wrote more than one year ago.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty d--- good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!" Britney's lengthy Instagram caption continued.
Meanwhile, the fitness trainer told the news outlet in March that he holds no hard feelings against the Princess of Pop and wishes his ex-wife the best.
"It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time, and people grow apart and people move on," he expressed at the time. "I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other."
Asghari concluded: "That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."
People obtained court documents regarding Spears being declared legally single and spoke to a source about her and Asghari's divorce being finalized in May.