Frail Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Spotted Getting Into a Wheelchair After Admitting He's in 'a Lot of Pain and Discomfort'

“[The doctor] said, ‘Look, we don’t know if it’s gonna work, if it’s not. We’re gonna second and a third opinion.' And he’s doing that now," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said.

Ozzy went on: “Because what’s happening now… in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward," Ozzy continued. “I was thinking when [the doctor] was saying it, ‘I’ve walked like that all my life.'"

Sharon added: “I said to [Ozzy], ‘Why did you always walk like that?’ And he said, ‘I thought it was cool when I was a kid.'"