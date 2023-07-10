Shocking Health Crisis: Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Cancels October Performance Amid Parkinson's Struggles

The musician has been dealing with multiple medical woes over the past few years, including a spinal injury in 2019, but an insider claimed he's keeping his head held high.

"He’s a realist and knows these are his twilight years, but why not have fun in the meanwhile," the source spilled to an outlet. "Ozzy wants to play with some of his remastered recordings, travel somewhere he’s never been, read good books, watch new shows, see his friends while he still can, and just chill."