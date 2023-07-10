Shocking Health Crisis: Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Cancels October Performance Amid Parkinson's Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne is putting his health first.
Though the music icon, 74, was eager to return to the stage for the 2023 Power Trip Festival this October, he announced via social media that he has to cancel his performance.
"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out," he told fans. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a****."
Osbourne, who revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis in 2020, assured concertgoers that the band replacing him will "be announced shortly," noting, "They are personal friends of mine & I can promise that you will not be disappointed." "Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," the father-of-four concluded his post. "I love you all and I will see you soon."
The musician has been dealing with multiple medical woes over the past few years, including a spinal injury in 2019, but an insider claimed he's keeping his head held high.
"He’s a realist and knows these are his twilight years, but why not have fun in the meanwhile," the source spilled to an outlet. "Ozzy wants to play with some of his remastered recordings, travel somewhere he’s never been, read good books, watch new shows, see his friends while he still can, and just chill."
Despite the the Black Sabbath star's optimistic attitude, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, 70, admitted in October 2022 that it's hard to watch him battle the brain disorder.
"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man. Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it," she explained in a British documentary of how her spouse has changed.
"I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse," she acknowledged. "When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like, crying."