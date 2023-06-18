OK Magazine
Ozzy Osbourne Not 'Moping About His Mobility Issues': 'He Wants to Enjoy What He's Got While He Can'

ozzy pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 18 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, 74, isn't letting his ongoing health issues get him down.

Despite having to cancel his final tour due to complications from a spinal injury, as well as his battle with Parkinson's disease, the Black Sabbath front man is making the best of his newfound free time.

ozzy
Source: mega

"He’s a realist and knows these are his twilight years, but why not have fun in the meanwhile," an insider dished to an outlet on the rocker's positive attitude amid his health woes.

"Ozzy wants to play with some of his remastered recordings, travel somewhere he’s never been, read good books, watch new shows, see his friends while he still can, and just chill," added the insider.

ozzy sharon
Source: mega

Last year, Osbourne admitted that he and wife Sharon, 70, decided to make the move from the United States back to the U.K., joking that he "doesn't want to die crazy in America" — and his plans don't stop there.

"Sharon can come along on his bucket list travels, and even his kids if they want, but he doesn’t want to sit at home and mope about his mobility issues," the insider continued, referring to their shared children — Kelly, Aimee and Jack Osbourne. "He wants to enjoy what he’s got while he still can!"

MORE ON:
Ozzy Osbourne
ozzy sharon kelly
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Osbourne announced this past February that he would be canceling his tour due to health concerns.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," Osbourne wrote on Wednesday, February 1. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine."

Source: OK!

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," he explained. "I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required."

The source spoke with the National Enquirer on Osbourne's attitude about his health.

