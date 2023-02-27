Fran Drescher Trolled For Her 'Extremely Awkward' SAG Awards Speech: 'Truly Something Else'
Fran Drescher was not welcomed with open arms at the 2023 SAG Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 26.
At the awards show, the actress, who is the SAG-AFTRA president, barely got a round of applause when she stepped on stage and went on to talk about Medicare.
Of course, people couldn't get over what she had to say.
One person wrote, "lol Fran Drescher using her extremely awkward #SAGAwards president speech to let senior actors know they get a free supplemental if they’re on Medicare #WTF," while another said, "Fran Drescher bombed. #SAGAwards."
A third person said, "Boy, very tepid crowd response for union head SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at the #SAGAwards."
Another added, "Why this audience being so cold err lukewarm to Fran Drescher? Like she pissed in their wine #SAGAwards."
The Nanny alum, 65, previously told Variety about how she is against Hollywood using vaccine mandates, despite being vaccinated.
“I’m in a minority in terms of feeling like, as a labor union, my obligation is to make sure that all of my members get an equal opportunity to work,” Drescher said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean the vaccine, because not everybody can take the vaccine. And other people don’t want to because they live so healthfully.”
“Some people connect dots. Other people refuse to connect those dots,” she said. “And so my thoughts are that somewhere in the middle, there’s the truth. And I don’t believe that it’s really known yet. And I think that when it comes to what we do with our bodies, that should be a personal choice.”
“I have been outspoken about my position on this, but I’m really only one person,” she said. “It’s not a dictatorship. And I have kept the conversation alive.”
In December 2022, she stated she was fighting to get those rules dropped so everyone can work.
“I continue to fight on behalf of our members who feel discriminated against because of the Covid unvaccinated or un-boosted status, which is keeping them from working in major studio productions,” she wrote in SAG-AFTRA Magazine. “For those members not being fairly considered by studios with regards to their religious or health exemptions, help is on the way!”