"Since she has had little or no contact with me in recent years, and lives in California, and does not visit me, it is my expressed intention, desire and direction that neither [my daughter] nor any of her descendants shall be entitled to any part whatsoever of my estate or any proceeds and/or assets of my estate," the legal papers continued.

"I sincerely wish them a happy life, I just wish they had taken the time to remain in contact with me," Zirbes reportedly added in the will.