Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite on 'Freakier Friday' Red Carpet: Photos

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunited for the 'Freakier Friday' premiere in L.A.

Profile Image

July 27 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and a host of other stars graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's highly anticipated Freakier Friday.

The event unfolded at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, in Los Angeles, Calif.

The glamour didn’t stop there as Chad Michael Murray, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and other members of the cast lit up the premiere, creating a buzz worth seeing.

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis remained good friends after filming 'Freaky Friday.'

Freakier Friday sees the return of Tess and Anna Coleman over two decades after their original body-swapping adventure. Now, Anna is a grown woman navigating motherhood with her own teenage daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons), as Anna prepares for her wedding.

When a new magical mix-up occurs, not just two, but all four women find their bodies swapped. This multi-generational switch forces them to literally walk in each other's shoes.

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Lindsay Lohan called reprising Anna ‘exciting’ and praised the film’s timeless appeal.

Its timeless predecessor, Freaky Friday was a significant commercial and critical success when it hit theaters in 2003. Produced on a budget of approximately $25 million, the film went on to gross over $160 million worldwide.

This made it a substantial financial hit for Disney, and it was particularly well-received by audiences and critics alike. The movie's popularity was driven by the strong performances of its lead actresses, with Curtis even earning a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

Both Curtis and Lohan spoke up about a potential reunion, which they were hopeful for.

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Jamie Lee Curtis said there was always 'an appetite' for a 'Freaky Friday' sequel.

"Everybody I’ve ever spoken to has asked, 'Will there be a Freaky Friday sequel?'" Curtis told People, noting that “clearly, there was an appetite for this."

She continued: "And the answer was 'Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.' So then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment we started really seriously talking about it."

Lohan reprised her role in a heartbeat.

"I've never thought I would do a movie where there would be a sequel. It's something you don't really think about. And then when you get to do it, and bring a character that you knew so well back to life, in a sense, it's exciting," she told Elle.

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: Mega

Lindsay Lohan said the film 'brings generations together.'

Lohan also reflected on how "timeless" the film was in 2023, as the movie hit its 20th year.

"The movie, I think, really succeeded because of how timeless it is. The story is so simple and beautiful and it's a family film that really brings generations together," she shared with Entertainment Weekly.

