'Friends' Cast Reunite to Support Matthew Perry With Exclusive Cast-Inspired Artwork 2 Years After His Tragic Death

The cast of 'Friends' reunited to support the Matthew Perry Foundation with exclusive cast-inspired artwork for the holiday season. 

Dec. 12 2025, Updated 4:29 p.m. ET

The Friends cast reunited for the holidays to honor the late Matthew Perry, teaming up with his foundation to create exclusive artwork inspired by their iconic onscreen characters.

“Exciting news! The cast has teamed up with @soundwaves_art and artist Tim Wakefield for a very special collection of artwork this holiday season,” the foundation’s official Instagram account announced on Thursday, December 11.

The 'Friends' Cast Reunites for Special Project

In the series of photos, the Friends cast – which consists of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and David Schwimmer (Ross) – can be seen signing brightly colored canvases meant to honor their fallen cast member.

“Tim has transformed the actual soundwaves of the Friends theme song into these beautiful designs each inspired by a different character, and each cast member has autographed their own small run of artworks,” read the post. “And in collaboration with the estate of @mattyperry4 we have produced a very limited edition of artworks embossed with Matthew's official signature.”

'Friends' Fans Shared Their Reactions

Profits for the project will be distributed to various charities chosen by the cast, including the Matthew Perry Foundation, which looks to help those struggling with addiction.

The post struck a chord with fans of the show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, as they flooded the comment sections with reactions to the tribute.

“I was thinking why can't I see Chandler here and then remembered 🥺,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added, “Friends is not the same without Chandler.”

“There’s something missing,” a third pointed out.

Matthew Perry Died in 2023

The Fools Rush In star was 54 years old when he was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. He was initially thought to have drowned, but it was later determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner that Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry’s parents have put a lot of blame on Dr. Salvador Plasencia for their son's substance abuse issues. The medical professional is one of five people who have been convicted of crimes related to Perry’s death.

Perry's Parents Blamed a Doctor for His Death

In their powerful letter to the court, Perry's mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, expressed their anger toward the "greedy" doctor who enabled Perry to break his sobriety after struggling with an addiction problem for the majority of his adult life.

The doctor also confessed to injecting the Friends actor with ketamine and selling him the drug "without a legitimate medical purpose" before his death.

"How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that," Suzanne and Keith wrote, per documents obtained by Rolling Stone earlier this month.

"Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him," they continued. "And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down."

