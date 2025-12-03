Matthew Perry's Parents Blame 'Greedy' Doctor for 'Conspiring' to Break Actor's Sobriety and 'Killing' Their Son With Ketamine

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Perry’s parents have put most of the blame surrounding their son's tragic death on Dr. Salvador Plasencia. The beloved actor's mother, father, stepmom and stepdad expressed their belief that the doctor is responsible for "killing" Perry with ketamine in emotional victim impact letters submitted to court ahead of Plasencia's sentencing on Wednesday, December 3. Plasencia is one of five people convicted of crimes related to Perry dying from the acute effects of ketamine, which led to an accidental drowning, at age 54 in October 2023.

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine.

In their powerful letter to the court, Perry's mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, expressed feelings of grief, sorrow and anger toward the "greedy" doctor who enabled Perry to break his sobriety after struggling with substance abuse for the majority of his adult life. "How do you measure grief? Can you possibly provide any rational accounting? The bottom falling out? Yes, that," Suzanne and Keith wrote, per documents obtained by Rolling Stone. "Here was a life so entwined with ours and held aloft sometimes with duct tape and bailing wire, with anything that might keep that big terrible thing from killing our first-born son, and our hearts with him," they continued. "And then those greedy jackals come out of the dark, and all the effort is for nought; it all crashes down." The Morrisons said Matthew’s untimely death left a "deep well" in their hearts, as Suzanne noted how she told Keith at the beginning of their relationship that no man could ever come between her and her son.

Matthew Perry Wanted ‘a Third Act’

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry’s parents criticized Dr. Salvador Plasencia in victim impact letters.

Keith and Suzanne insisted Plasencia — who confessed to injecting Matthew with ketamine and selling him the drug "without a legitimate medical purpose" prior to his death — is "among the most culpable of all." Matthew’s mom and stepdad believe if it wasn’t for the now-disgraced doctor, the 17 Again star’s life and story would have continued to impact the world for the better. "His story moved so many people. And he wanted, needed, deserved… a third act. It was... in the planning. And then, those jackals," the couple wrote, angrily wondering why anyone in their right mind would agree to giving Matthew any sort of substance knowing his struggles with addiction. "No one alive and in touch with the world at all could have been unaware of Matthew's struggles. But this doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret," they continued. "For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son…and crow, as he did so, with that revealing question: 'I wonder how much this moron will pay. Let's find out.' Some things are very hard to understand.'"

Matthew Perry’s Dad Rips Apart Guilty Doctor

Source: MEGA Five people have been convicted in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.

Matthew’s father and stepmother, John and Debby Perry, also expressed their anger and outrage in a victim impact letter ahead of Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. His dad and stepmom felt the doctor, 43, "didn’t deserve to hear" their grief but rather took an opportunity to heavily criticize the convicted physician. "[Matthew was] a warm, loving man who was to be our rock as we aged. An uncle to our grandchildren and the mountain his siblings could turn to. Our next patriarch," they shared.

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry struggled with addiction for the majority of his adult life.