Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death Pleads Guilty

Iwamasa, who also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, allegedly injected Perry with the fatal dose before his death.

As OK! previously reported, Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023. His cause of death was later determined to be the acute effects of ketamine with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!