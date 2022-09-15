'Friends' Alum Matt LeBlanc Spotted Out & About In Los Angeles
“Let’s go, baby!”
Despite being off the air for nearly two decades, Friends alum Matt LeBlanc recently took after his iconic character, Joey Tribbiani, embracing “food time” with a trip to the grocery store.
On Monday, September 12, LeBlanc was spotted running errands, stopping by grocery chain Ralph’s in Encino, Calif. The 55-year-old star kept it casual during his day out, sporting a black baseball cap, a blue graphic tee with the “Ford” logo on it and a pair of classic blue jeans. The actor completed the look with a pair of gray sneakers and black sporty sunglasses.
LeBlanc’s SoCal outing comes amid news that the actor may be in for “a rude awakening” when his former NBC co-star Matthew Perry releases his memoir, as it's rumored that it may slam him for participating in the Joey spinoff immediately following Friends’ 2004 finale.
MATTHEW PERRY TO SPILL ON 'FRIENDS' COSTAR MATT LEBLANC'S 'BETRAYAL' WITH SPINOFF SERIES IN UPCOMING MEMOIR, 'HE'S 'IN FOR A RUDE AWAKENING'
"The full story of that betrayal hasn’t been told yet, and Matthew is not going to pull any punches,” an unnamed insider spilled of Perry’s “very frank” forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to hit shelves on October 28.
“It’s been 18 years, but the Joey thing still stings Matthew and the other cast members because it was the only time one of them went behind everybody else’s back and tried to break up the act,” the source explained, adding that Perry is “very frank” about the topic in his memoir. “Matthew didn’t bring it up on the reunion last year, but he’s ready to set the record straight and isn’t going to hold back.”
MATTHEW PERRY HAS 'FRIENDS' CASTMATES 'IN A PANIC' OVER MEMOIR RELEASE AFTER ACTOR FELT LIKE 'THE ODD MAN OUT' ON SET
Yet it seems LeBlanc isn’t the only Friends star that will reportedly be reamed in Perry’s book. Some of the pair’s fellow castmates, which also include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, are reportedly “in a panic” amid whispers that Perry’s memoir will “unload on the whole crew.”
Perry, 53, "figures it's time to come clean not just about his own life, but also about the good, the bad and the ugly things that happened on the Friends set,” said another insider.
The Sun previously reported on LeBlanc’s sighting.