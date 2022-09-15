'Friends' Alum Matt LeBlanc Spotted Out & About In Los Angeles

“Let’s go, baby!”

Despite being off the air for nearly two decades, Friends alum Matt LeBlanc recently took after his iconic character, Joey Tribbiani, embracing “food time” with a trip to the grocery store.

On Monday, September 12, LeBlanc was spotted running errands, stopping by grocery chain Ralph’s in Encino, Calif. The 55-year-old star kept it casual during his day out, sporting a black baseball cap, a blue graphic tee with the “Ford” logo on it and a pair of classic blue jeans. The actor completed the look with a pair of gray sneakers and black sporty sunglasses.