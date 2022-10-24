Fright Night: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Slammed For Bloody Halloween Party

Gory Decor!

Weeks after Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, made headlines for hosting a spooky season shindig themed after the new horror flick Halloween Ends, fans have started to speak out, criticizing the couple’s decorations for appearing to be all tricks and no treats.

Earlier this month, the pair hosted a creepy get-together at their high-end Los Angeles home. Yet alongside a series of classic Halloween hijinks, the 15-foot skeletons guarding the entrance to their luxe abode and what appears to be a life-sized mannequin of Michael Myers, the Halloween franchise’s long-running villain, the pair found themselves under fire for featuring particularly gruesome displays.