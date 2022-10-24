Fright Night: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Slammed For Bloody Halloween Party
Gory Decor!
Weeks after Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, made headlines for hosting a spooky season shindig themed after the new horror flick Halloween Ends, fans have started to speak out, criticizing the couple’s decorations for appearing to be all tricks and no treats.
Earlier this month, the pair hosted a creepy get-together at their high-end Los Angeles home. Yet alongside a series of classic Halloween hijinks, the 15-foot skeletons guarding the entrance to their luxe abode and what appears to be a life-sized mannequin of Michael Myers, the Halloween franchise’s long-running villain, the pair found themselves under fire for featuring particularly gruesome displays.
Purportedly gleaning inspiration from the scary movie’s latest installment, Kardashian and Barker added a few particularly gory touches to their $9 million Calabasas, Calif., mansion. Alongside offering a plate of what appears to be faux severed ears, the pair also displayed figurines depicting brutally bloodied murdered women, a combination that seemingly sparked backlash online.
Amid quips regarding the scare-factor —"These decorations are scarier than the movie was,” said one Redditor, another likening the creepy decor to “real murder victims” — several commenters even criticized the display for participating in “the normalization of violence against women,” as one user put it.
“I love Halloween and I try to be understanding of other people's point of view but it is so gross to use something like murdered women as a prop,” they wrote in part. “There's so many other ways to be scary — this is unnecessary.”
“Idc this looks terrifying,” penned another commenter. “I don’t like violence on women played up like this for ‘fun.’”
“i was thinking the same thing,” added a third. “As much as i love horror and scary things, this is a bit too realistic & violent for absolutely no reason lol gives me bad vibes”
The New York Post previously reported on the backlash against Kardashian and Barker’s gory decor.