Khloé Kardashian Praises Kourtney's Work Ethic After Siblings Admit They've Grown Apart: 'You Deserve All The Success'
Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian admitted she and Khloé Kardashian aren't as close as they once were, but the latter proved they're still there to support one another, as she took a moment to congratulate her older sister on her newly debuted vitamin and supplement brand, Lemme.
"LEMME tell you something about my sister, @kourtneykardash, she is not one to be played with. Kourt, I am so proud of you and all that you have done," the Good American creator gushed in an Instagram post that featured photos from the company's launch party. "Starting @lemme has been years in the making. You deserve all the success life has to offer you and I am so grateful the world gets to see how hard you’ve been working on your passion project 🌀💕."
The mom-of-three replied in the comments, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you my sister!!"
As OK! previously shared, Kourtney acknowledged during a recent podcast appearance that she's grown apart from her sisters, explaining, "I think just ... life isn’t the same. I think I’m in a different place."
"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she continued. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."
At the moment, Kourtney is embracing life as a new wife, and though she and husband Travis Barker are still living in separate homes, she insisted they're perfectly content with the setup.
"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," explained the Poosh founder. "There will be [a joint house]. We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms. And we are a block away."