Khloé Kardashian Praises Kourtney's Work Ethic After Siblings Admit They've Grown Apart: 'You Deserve All The Success'

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she continued. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

At the moment, Kourtney is embracing life as a new wife, and though she and husband Travis Barker are still living in separate homes, she insisted they're perfectly content with the setup.