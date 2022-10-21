Scott Disick Is Focusing On 'Being A Great Dad' As Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker 'Would Still Love To Have A Baby Together'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently celebrated their proposal anniversary, but it's safe to say Scott Disick isn't too bummed that his ex has moved on for good.
According to an insider, the reality star has been "chill and low-key lately" and he's focused on "being a great dad."
Meanwhile, it seems like the Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 rocker, 46, are soaking up every moment together.
"Everyone is really happy for her. She's in a great, chill place and it really shows. Travis and Kourtney would still love to have a baby together, but they're taking things day by day. They are so supportive of each other and really enjoying every moment of their relationship and married life," the source noted.
As OK! previously reported, the couple, who tied the knot in May, want to expand their brood, but right now, they put their plans on hold.
"We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she shared.
The brunette beauty, who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Disick, that she will be going on a Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse.
"You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she noted of the wellness journey. "It's to reset your body. You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
Not being able to get down and dirty with the musician can be tough for Kardashian, but she admitted it's worth it in the end.
"But the reward on the other side — when you can't have something and then you have it, right? It's like I can't wait for all the obvious things, but then I also like the simplest things like I can't wait to have caffeine. It's definitely about moderation and being kind to yourself ... If I'm going to Cabo, I'm definitely drinking margaritas and having chips and guacamole. It's all about the balance," she noted.