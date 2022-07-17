gabby petito memorial photos reveal heartbreaking messages

OK Magazine
Jul. 17 2022

It's been 10 months since Gabby Petito's body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The late social media influencer was found on September 19, 2021, and medical examiners quickly determined her death to be a homicide by means of manual strangulation.

Now, as the anniversary of her death draws closer, new pictures of a memorial in the Bridger-Teton National Forest reveal heartbreaking messages written by passersby in honor of the slain 22-year-old.

A stone memorial in the shape of a cross first appeared several days after Petito's death was confirmed by authorities. Since then, several of the rocks have been decorated, painted or written with messages of love and grief.

One stone pictured per The Sun read, "RIP Gabby. You made your mark on us." Another simply says, "Rest in paradise."

"Gabby Petito. Such a beautiful soul taken way too soon," claims a message written on a third stone. "You are loved and will never be forgotten."

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S FATHER SPOTTED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE SHOCKING DETAILS OF HIS SON'S KILLER CONFESSIONS WERE REVEALED

The budding TikTok star disappeared last summer while on a road trip with her then-fiancé Brian Laundrie. She was officially reported as missing after Laundrie returned to his parents' home in North Port, Flor. alone in Petito's van.

Days after his return, he also disappeared, leading police on a grueling, six-week manhunt, until they found his remains in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park with a journal detailing his confession to killing Petito.

'THAT IS WHAT SHE WANTED' SICKO BRIAN LAUNDRIE SAID HE STRANGLED GABBY PETITO IN 'MERCIFUL' KILLING READ THE SUICIDE NOTE IN FULL

"When I pulled Gabby out of the water she couldn’t tell me what hurt. She had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger," he wrote in the pages. "Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt but she was freezing, shaking violently, while carrying her she continually made sounds of pain, laying next to her she said little lapsing between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain."

"I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made," he continued. "I panicked, I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her."

