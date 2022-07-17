gabby petito memorial photos reveal heartbreaking messages

A stone memorial in the shape of a cross first appeared several days after Petito's death was confirmed by authorities. Since then, several of the rocks have been decorated, painted or written with messages of love and grief.

One stone pictured per The Sun read, "RIP Gabby. You made your mark on us." Another simply says, "Rest in paradise."

"Gabby Petito. Such a beautiful soul taken way too soon," claims a message written on a third stone. "You are loved and will never be forgotten."