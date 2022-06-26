Keeping A Low ProfileBrian Laundrie's Father Spotted For The First Time Since Shocking Details Of His Son's Killer Confessions Were Revealed
Brian Laundrie's father was spotted out and about for the first time since the shocking contents of his son's final journal entries were released to the public, detailing his former fiancée Gabby Petito's brutal final hours, culminating in his confessions to killing her.
His parents, Chris and Roberta, have been keeping a low profile as they continue to deal with the fallout of their late son's horrific crime, including lawsuits hedged against them by the late social media influencer's family members.
Chris was briefly photographed standing just outside of his North Port, Flor. home on Saturday, June 25. He was seen walking through his tall, white gate on the property only a day after Brian's final words were made public.
"I wish I was right at your side, I wish I could be talking to you right now. I’d be going through every memory we’ve made, getting even more excited for the future. I can’t live without you. I’ve lost every day we could’ve spent together," the harrowing notes read.
In the journal entry, Brian detailed a moment when Gabby allegedly was severely injured, leading him to believe it would be "merciful" to kill her rather than allow her to suffer.
"When I pulled Gabby out of the water she couldn’t tell me what hurt. She had a small bump on her forehead that eventually got larger," he continued. "Her feet hurt, her wrist hurt but she was freezing, shaking violently, while carrying her she continually made sounds of pain, laying next to her she said little lapsing between violent shakes, gasping in pain, begging for an end to her pain."
Brian later died of a gunshot wound to the head and his partial remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
As OK! previously reported, a private investigator is calling BS on the seemingly heartfelt final words Brian wrote before ending his own life.
"I've seen and heard many confessions, including dying confessions, they are always guaranteed to be filled with half-truths and blame shifts," Jason K. Jensen said. "Laundrie's is no exception."
"He writes this farcical tale about her falling down and getting injured while crossing Spread Creek, and describes how he couldn't leave her behind," he continued. "The reality is he was hoping that by leaving her corpse along Spread Creek that animals would destroy the evidence, and it could leave room for the head injury to stand as a possibility."