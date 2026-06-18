Gabby Windey Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Swimwear: Photos

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Gabby Windey, 35, is giving fans a peek into paradise. The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to share a playful carousel of snapshots that appear to document a sunny getaway. In the shots, Windey showed off in a chic brown one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

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Swimming in Style

Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram Gabby Windey went full vacation mode in her recent snaps.

With a low back and a daring thong cut, her figure was on full display. The cheeky silhouette put her toned legs front and center, making it clear that Windey has been putting in the work and is not shy about showing it off. The photos, seemingly snapped by her wife, comedian Robby Hoffman, 36, capture Windey in full vacation mode, radiating the kind of effortless confidence that has made her a fan favorite since her days handing out roses.

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Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram Gabby Windey's wife appeared to be the one behind the lens for her photoshoot.

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Later in the carousel, Windey completed her look with a laid-back accessory: a blue Supreme bucket hat that added a cool edge to her getaway aesthetic. Hoffman seemingly stayed behind the lens for this particular set of snaps — because when your wife looks like that, you grab the camera.

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Love at First Sight

Source: MEGA Gabby Windey met her wife Robby Hoffman by chance outside a bar in 2023.

Windey, who won season three of The Traitors, married Hoffman in January 2025, and the duo has been inseparable ever since. The pair first met by chance at a bar in the spring of 2023. Both were there with friends when they instantly connected, with Hoffman later joking on her "Too Far" podcast that her first thought after spotting Windey was, "Never mind you. Who's this?" The romance moved fast from the very beginning. In August 2023, Windey took a major step, coming out publicly during an appearance on ABC's The View and revealing she was in a relationship with a woman, before confirming shortly after that the lucky lady was Hoffman. She shared, "I'm in a relationship like I feel like I've never had before. I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me."

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Source: MEGA Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman at a Las Vegas chapel in 2025.