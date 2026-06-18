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Gabby Windey Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Swimwear: Photos

Composite photo of Gabby Windey.
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram; MEGA

Gabby Windey enjoyed a dip in the pool, and she's got the photos to prove it.

June 18 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

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Gabby Windey, 35, is giving fans a peek into paradise.

The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to share a playful carousel of snapshots that appear to document a sunny getaway.

In the shots, Windey showed off in a chic brown one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

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Swimming in Style

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Image of Gabby Windey went full vacation mode in her recent snaps.
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey went full vacation mode in her recent snaps.

With a low back and a daring thong cut, her figure was on full display. The cheeky silhouette put her toned legs front and center, making it clear that Windey has been putting in the work and is not shy about showing it off.

The photos, seemingly snapped by her wife, comedian Robby Hoffman, 36, capture Windey in full vacation mode, radiating the kind of effortless confidence that has made her a fan favorite since her days handing out roses.

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Image of Gabby Windey's wife stayed behind the lens for her photoshoot.
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey's wife appeared to be the one behind the lens for her photoshoot.

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Later in the carousel, Windey completed her look with a laid-back accessory: a blue Supreme bucket hat that added a cool edge to her getaway aesthetic.

Hoffman seemingly stayed behind the lens for this particular set of snaps — because when your wife looks like that, you grab the camera.

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Love at First Sight

Image of Gabby Windey met her wife Robby Hoffman by chance outside a bar in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey met her wife Robby Hoffman by chance outside a bar in 2023.

Windey, who won season three of The Traitors, married Hoffman in January 2025, and the duo has been inseparable ever since.

The pair first met by chance at a bar in the spring of 2023. Both were there with friends when they instantly connected, with Hoffman later joking on her "Too Far" podcast that her first thought after spotting Windey was, "Never mind you. Who's this?"

The romance moved fast from the very beginning.

In August 2023, Windey took a major step, coming out publicly during an appearance on ABC's The View and revealing she was in a relationship with a woman, before confirming shortly after that the lucky lady was Hoffman.

She shared, "I'm in a relationship like I feel like I've never had before. I always just want to live my life honestly and have you all along with me."

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Image of Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman at a Las Vegas chapel in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Gabby Windey married Robby Hoffman at a Las Vegas chapel in 2025.

After evacuating their Los Angeles home amid the devastating wildfires at the start of 2025, the couple headed to Las Vegas, and it was there, during all the chaos, that Hoffman proposed via a custom crossword puzzle where the answers spelled out "WILL YOU MARRY ME GABBY."

They wed the very next day at a Las Vegas chapel, walking down the aisle to Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO." Legally marrying three months later on April 11.

And if these vacation snaps are proof that the honeymoon phase is very much still going strong.

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