Gabby Windey Gets Naked While Modeling Outfits for Partner Robby Hoffman: Photos
May 28 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Gabby Windey left nothing to the imagination as she stripped down completely naked in new photos.
"Showing Rob my new purchases," Windey, 35, captioned the carousel of racy images shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 27.
Gabby Windey Bared It All in New Photos
In the photos, The Bachelor alum documented the process of modeling new clothes to her spouse, Robby Hoffman.
Windey was standing in front of her closet as she wore only a black tank top, leaving her backside fully bare. Her hair was casually pulled back in a high ponytail with her pink scrunchy visible.
Gabby Windey Modeled Several Looks for Robby Hoffman
The photos only got more risqué, with The Bachelorette alum going fully nude as she struggled to wiggle clothes over her waist.
Windey's in-home fashion shoot featured several looks, including a black mini dress and a purple lingerie-inspired slip.
Fans Applauded Gabby Windey's Confidence
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Fans immediately packed the comments section with messages of admiration and support.
"GABRIELLA 🥵 rob's gonna let u spend all her money shopping if this is the result," one observer said, while another wrote, "The way ur actually perfect🔥🔥🔥 these ateeeee."
"Need more of this please," a third added. "There's nothing like a woman who feels free enough to be naked."
Hoffman, 36, also chimed into the conversation, writing, "Love the new stuff."
Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Started Dating in 2023
Windey often shares glimpses into her life with Hoffman, whom she was first romantically linked to in August 2023.
The Love Overboard host and the Hacks star first made it down the aisle in unofficial Las Vegas ceremony before legally getting married in a Los Angeles courthouse in March 2025.
The pair celebrated their one-year milestone earlier this year via social media.
"Best year of me [sic] life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post alongside several adorable photos of the couple throughout the year.
Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Marked 1 Year of Marriage in January 2025
Windey shared her own post reflecting on the anniversary, writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!
The Traitors alum also included a special handwritten letter penned by Hoffman.
"Gabby, my wife, my life! This has been the best year of my life!!! Also the fastest. I know it's because we're having the best time but sometimes makes me sad as I just want it to last forever. My greatest luxury in this life is time with you — and it’s never enough!" the comedian's note read. "It’s only been one year and already I need at least 50 more!!"