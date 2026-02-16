Reality Star Gabby Windey Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Valentine's Day Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Windey turned up the heat this Valentine's Day thanks to a playful post from her wife, Robby Hoffman. The post featured Windey, 35, in a thong and a pink sweatshirt, showing off her curves while opening her Valentine's Day gifts.

Risqué Gift

Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram Gabby Windey showed off her butt in new thong from her wife, Robby Hoffman.

Among the gifts was a black thong that Windey happily tried on for the camera, adding a cheeky twist to the holiday celebration. The couple also enjoyed a stroll through the woods as they celebrated the romantic day together. Hoffman's caption read, "PRETTY IN PINK PRETTY IN ANYTHING HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MY LOVIE !!!!!" with lots of pink hearts.

Another Sultry Snap

Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram The couple also shared a walk in the forest to celebrate the day.

The Bachelor Nation star isn't shy about posting spicy snaps on Instagram. Earlier this month, the Bachelor Nation alum posed in a sheer black maxi gown with a feathered hemline. In a close-up shot, the sheerness of the material revealed a thong line and her nipple. She paired the outfit with a fur shrug and captioned the post, "Hold the elevator please !!"

Couple Celebrates 1 Year of Marriage

Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram The pair has been romantically linked since August 2023.

The former Bachelorette lead and Hoffman tied the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025, before legally marrying in a Los Angeles courthouse three months later. In January 2026, the couple marked one year of marriage. Windey and Hoffman were first romantically linked in August 2023. "Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post. Windey shared her own photos of the couple writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

Adorable Handwritten Letter

Source: mega They tied the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025.