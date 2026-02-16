or
Reality Star Gabby Windey Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Valentine's Day Photos

split image of Gabby Windey and Gabby Windey
Source: mega; @robbyhoffman/Instagram

Gabby Windey wowed fans this Valentine's Day in a cheeky thong and pink sweatshirt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Gabby Windey turned up the heat this Valentine's Day thanks to a playful post from her wife, Robby Hoffman.

The post featured Windey, 35, in a thong and a pink sweatshirt, showing off her curves while opening her Valentine's Day gifts.

Risqué Gift

image of Gabby Windey showed off her butt in new thong from her wife, Robby Hoffman.
Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram

Gabby Windey showed off her butt in new thong from her wife, Robby Hoffman.

Among the gifts was a black thong that Windey happily tried on for the camera, adding a cheeky twist to the holiday celebration.

The couple also enjoyed a stroll through the woods as they celebrated the romantic day together.

Hoffman's caption read, "PRETTY IN PINK PRETTY IN ANYTHING HAPPY VALENTINES DAY MY LOVIE !!!!!" with lots of pink hearts.

Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram

The starlet stood in their bedroom while opening Valentine's Day presents.

Another Sultry Snap

image of The couple also shared a walk in the forest to celebrate the day.
Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram

The couple also shared a walk in the forest to celebrate the day.

The Bachelor Nation star isn't shy about posting spicy snaps on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the Bachelor Nation alum posed in a sheer black maxi gown with a feathered hemline.

In a close-up shot, the sheerness of the material revealed a thong line and her nipple.

She paired the outfit with a fur shrug and captioned the post, "Hold the elevator please !!"

Gabby Windey

Couple Celebrates 1 Year of Marriage

image of The pair has been romantically linked since August 2023.
Source: @robbyhoffman/Instagram

The pair has been romantically linked since August 2023.

The former Bachelorette lead and Hoffman tied the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025, before legally marrying in a Los Angeles courthouse three months later.

In January 2026, the couple marked one year of marriage. Windey and Hoffman were first romantically linked in August 2023.

"Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post.

Windey shared her own photos of the couple writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

Adorable Handwritten Letter

image of They tied the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025.
Source: mega

They tied the knot in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025.

Windey also shared a sweet handwritten letter from Hoffman.

"Gabby, my wife, my life! This has been the best year of my life!!! Also the fastest. I know it's because we're having the best time but sometimes makes me sad as I just want it to last forever. My greatest luxury in this life is time with you — and it's never enough!" the note read. "It's only been one year and already I need at least 50 more!!"

The letter continued, "You are my love, my family, my person. And not a day goes by I don't consider myself the luckiest mfer in the world to call you my wife. Baby, as I said last year, I am here for you always. Would do anything for you and with you. I will defend and protect and root for you always. I am your number one fan! Support you forever. I am so proud of you and even prouder you're mine!"

