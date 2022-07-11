Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia Are The New Bachelorettes! Get To Know The Leading Ladies
Buckle up, Bachelor Nation: this season of The Bachelorette is about to be a bumpy ride. For the first time in the franchise's history, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are the new leading ladies. (Previously, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were both cast as the leads, but the suitors determined who would be the Bachelorette by voting.)
The two had the opportunity to meet 32 guys — but fortunately, it sounds like they didn't have to compete with one another in order to find love.
"It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory," Windey, 31, told People. "But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don't think we would have had it any other way."
The nurse added, "I think people do know at this point that we do each have our own love stories."
The two ladies met on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and have remained close ever since — something Recchia, 26, who is a pilot, is grateful for.
"It's just really amazing. We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way," she noted. "I think Gabby and I just went into it talking to each other and knowing that throughout everything, we just had to have communication. And that really just worked for us throughout the whole thing."
As for what fans can look forward to, it sounds like there will be some drama, as usual. "I just can't wait for everyone to see it all unfold. It's going to be a crazy ride!" Windey exclaimed. "I think we feel good honestly. And you learn so much about yourself going through this. So I feel like ultimately it's just an amazing life experience together."
Recchia shared, "I think we're both so grateful to have been given this and to be there together. We're both just really happy."
The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.