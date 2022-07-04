Would 'Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Want To Go Back On Reality TV? He Spills!

"We had some conversations about Paradise, and we ended up not going forward with it," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "I'd been thinking about it, and it was the one thing I hadn't tried yet, and I thought maybe it could work. I don't know if going on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette are really conducive to a healthy relationship. I had a great experience and an incredible couple of years, but I'm ready to close that chapter and look forward."

Though the reality star may have ruled out appearing on the ABC series again, it's not out of the realm of possibilities that he'll pop up on the small screen again. "I don't think I'm going to be on anymore dating shows," he says. "I've been there, done that. I think I'm done with the dating show aspect. I would love to meet someone, but I'd love to meet someone outside the show. I realized I'm a more private person than I thought I was, but I love adventure. I would love being on Survivor or Fear Factor."