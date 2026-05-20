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Gabby Windey's Spouse Robby Hoffman Thinks 'DJ Khaled Is Gay' Since He Refuses to Go Down on His Wife: 'Just Come Out'

Composite photo of Robby Hoffman, Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled
Source: call her daddy;mega

Comedian Robby Hoffman doesn't understand why a straight man would 'brag about not going down on a woman.'

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May 20 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

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Robby Hoffman didn't censor herself while talking about intimacy.

The topic came up when the comedian, who's married to The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, appeared on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of "Call Her Daddy."

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Robby Hoffman Calls Out DJ Khlaed

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Photo of Comedian Robby Hoffman believes DJ Khaled 'is gay' because he won't go down on his wife.
Source: call her daddy

Comedian Robby Hoffman believes DJ Khaled 'is gay' because he won't go down on his wife.

When host Alex Cooper, 31, noted, "a lot of straight men claim that going down on a woman is so difficult because it's hard to find the c---," Hoffman bluntly replied, "Oh, okay, yeah, like DJ Khaled is gay. Yeah, no, that's what I think."

(The comic was referring to the music producer, 50, previously admitting he doesn't go down on wife Nicole Tuck, also 50, but expects her to do so.)

"I think if you're bragging about not going down on a woman, it's like, bro, just come out," Hoffman, 36, quipped.

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Photo of Gabby Windey's partner encouraged the music producer 'to come out' after his confession.
Source: mega

Gabby Windey's partner encouraged the music producer 'to come out' after his confession.

"There's no other way to come out," Hoffman insisted. "Like it's not giving what you think it's giving. Fellas, it's like bizarre. It's like, just be gay."

"Like again, leave women alone," she declared. "Like why this whole song and dance? Like they like gay men. Like just be gay. They'd be thrilled for you. Like don't drag them on this thing and your weird thing."

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Robby Hoffman Is Grateful She Married Gabby Windey

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Source: @KillaKreww/x;call her daddy

Robby Hoffman gushed over her romance with Gabby Windey, whom she married in 2025.

Hoffman acknowledged that "going down on some woman is great" while "some others it's not."

"I've had, you know, thank God I married Gabby is all I can say," she gushed over the reality star, 35. "But I think bragging about not going [down], it's like, okay. Like I don't know where to go from that. Like literally just be gay. So weird."

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Robby Hoffman Told the Reality Star 'Not to Come Out'

Photo of The stand-up comic admitted she told the reality star not to come out when they started dating.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

The stand-up comic admitted she told the reality star not to come out when they started dating.

Hoffman went on to give the scoop about her own romance and admitted she discouraged her wife from coming out at first since the Traitors winner had publicly only dated men.

"I said, 'This is not going to be good for Bachelor Nation. They don't want you to be gay.' The fellas are going to go crazy, right?" she recalled. "And then I don't need this mob."

The star was shocked when fans actually "embraced" her and their relationship.

"Everyone is just tremendous to me and to Gab. So it went really well," Hoffman raved. "But I told her, I thought, she doesn't have to come out."

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Photo of The couple began dating in 2023.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

The couple began dating in 2023.

"I don't love living in secret, but I also was fine to do it because I'm like, 'Oh, she's a lot more public and her dating life is specifically public,'" Hoffman continued. "So I told her not to come out because I said they're going to blame me. They're going to look at us and say, 'Whose fault is this?'"

"But actually, it went amazing, and people have been, again, it's like, I hate to say it, but people have been so good to us," the comedian gushed.

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