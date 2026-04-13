Gabby Windey Goes Topless in Just a Thong: Risqué Photos

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Gabby Windey put her figure on full display in daring new snaps. The Bachelor Nation alum, 35, playfully teased her friends to get ready with her, sharing sultry photos via Instagram on Monday, April 13, as she got undressed.

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Gabby Windey Posed in Barely-There Thong

Source: MEGA; @gabbywindey/Instagram Gabby Windey left little to the imagination in racy new photos.

The racy photo series kicked off with the former Bachelorette lead changing from a gray tank top into a black turtleneck sweater, including a steamy topless snap where she wore only a thong and covered her bare chest with her hands. Windey eventually layered on a pair of jeans, posing in front of her dresser while her partner, Robby Hoffman, captured the candid moments.

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Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram Gabby Windey showed off her curves in a tiny thong.

"Everyone say thank you Robby," one follower joked in the comments section, while another added, "Again why Robby is living everyone's dream." "Love a Robby pov," a third added.

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Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Marked 1 Year of Marriage

Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman tied the knot in January 2025.

Windey and Hoffman, 36, were first romantically linked in August 2023. The pair marked one year of marriage in January, previously revealing they chose to tie the knot after fleeing to Las Vegas amid the Los Angeles fires. The Love Overboard host and Hacks star first wed in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony before legally tying the knot in a Los Angeles courthouse in March 2025. "Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post alongside several adorable photos of the couple throughout the year. The Traitors star shared her own post reflecting on the anniversary, writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

Gabby Windey Shared Robby Hoffman's Handwritten Love Letter

Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram Robby Hoffman called Gabby Windey her 'greatest luxury' in life.