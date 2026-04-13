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Gabby Windey Goes Topless in Just a Thong: Risqué Photos

Photo of Gabby Windey
Source: MEGA; @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey left little to the imagination during a lazy day with her partner, Robby Hoffman, going topless and posing in just a thong. 

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April 13 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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Gabby Windey put her figure on full display in daring new snaps.

The Bachelor Nation alum, 35, playfully teased her friends to get ready with her, sharing sultry photos via Instagram on Monday, April 13, as she got undressed.

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Gabby Windey Posed in Barely-There Thong

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Photo of Gabby Windey left little to the imagination in racy new photos.
Source: MEGA; @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey left little to the imagination in racy new photos.

The racy photo series kicked off with the former Bachelorette lead changing from a gray tank top into a black turtleneck sweater, including a steamy topless snap where she wore only a thong and covered her bare chest with her hands.

Windey eventually layered on a pair of jeans, posing in front of her dresser while her partner, Robby Hoffman, captured the candid moments.

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Photo of Gabby Windey showed off her curves in a tiny thong.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey showed off her curves in a tiny thong.

"Everyone say thank you Robby," one follower joked in the comments section, while another added, "Again why Robby is living everyone's dream."

"Love a Robby pov," a third added.

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Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman Marked 1 Year of Marriage

Photo of Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman tied the knot in January 2025.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman tied the knot in January 2025.

Windey and Hoffman, 36, were first romantically linked in August 2023. The pair marked one year of marriage in January, previously revealing they chose to tie the knot after fleeing to Las Vegas amid the Los Angeles fires.

The Love Overboard host and Hacks star first wed in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony before legally tying the knot in a Los Angeles courthouse in March 2025.

"Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post alongside several adorable photos of the couple throughout the year.

The Traitors star shared her own post reflecting on the anniversary, writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

Gabby Windey Shared Robby Hoffman's Handwritten Love Letter

Photo of Robby Hoffman called Gabby Windey her 'greatest luxury' in life.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Robby Hoffman called Gabby Windey her 'greatest luxury' in life.

Windey also included a special handwritten letter penned by Hoffman in the post.

"Gabby, my wife, my life! This has been the best year of my life!!! Also the fastest. I know it's because we're having the best time but sometimes makes me sad as I just want it to last forever. My greatest luxury in this life is time with you — and it’s never enough!" the note read. "It’s only been one year and already I need at least 50 more!!"

The letter continued, "You are my love, my family, my person. And not a day goes by I don’t consider myself the luckiest mfer in the world to call you my wife. Baby, as I said last year, I am here for you always. Would do anything for you and with you. I will defend and protect and root for you always. I am your number one fan! Support you forever. I am so proud of you and even prouder you’re mine!"

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