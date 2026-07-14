Gabby Windey Spreads Her Legs in Racy Pose During Bathroom Photoshoot

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Gabby Windey is proving that you can take stylish photos just about anywhere. The former Bachelorette star shared a series of playful snaps on social media while posing inside a bathroom in a bold pink-and-yellow patterned mini dress that perfectly matched her fun sense of style. In two of the photos, Windey perched on top of a wall-mounted sink with her legs crossed, striking confident poses for the camera. The sleeveless halter dress featured a colorful retro-inspired print in shades of pink, yellow and orange, while metallic peep-toe heels added an extra touch of glamour.

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Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram Gabby Windey shared a playful bathroom photoshoot wearing a colorful retro-inspired mini dress and metallic heels.

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With her hair styled half-up and her makeup kept soft and natural, Windey let the vibrant outfit do the talking. The unexpected setting, complete with frosted windows, neutral tile walls and a vintage feel, gave the fashion shoot a unique twist. Another photo showed the reality star standing beside the sink while looking down, giving followers another view of the curve-hugging mini dress and her toned legs.

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Home Is Windey's Favorite Place to Be

Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram The former 'The Bachelorette' star said she enjoys staying home.

The steamy post comes as Windey recently opened up about why she prefers spending time at home instead of going out. “I need rest and respite at home because I refuse to neglect myself. I’d rather be there 1000 percent of the time, but I understand sometimes I must leave, they say. I don’t really like that. I dont have to be anywhere after dark. My fun is in my own bed, with my own TV and my own face wash, followed by my own special potions,” she said on her “Long Winded” podcast. “Skincare is my hobby and fashion is my passion. These are the things I wanna be doing. Not staying out late. Nothing good happens after midnight and even if it does you won’t remember it the next day.”

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Windey Embraces Her 'Lazy Girl' Persona

Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram Gabby Windey explained that fashion and skincare are two of her biggest passions outside of work.

Although Windey has become known online for embracing a slower pace of life, she admitted that her public persona doesn't fully reflect who she is. Her first viral video, which was later reposted by Bella Hadid, helped introduce her signature sense of humor to a much larger audience. “I've been exhausted since the moment I woke up. I need a break. You want to have a creative call? Over my dead body. Send me an email with Google Slides. You want to have a FaceTime at 9 p.m.? I'd rather gouge my eyes out with a dull chopstick. I don't think so,” she told Polyester. Windey has even described her podcast as a space that represents "lazy girls," though she admitted there's another side to her personality.

A Balance Between Ambition and Rest

Source: MEGA Although Gabby Windey embraces her 'lazy girl' image, she said her ambitious Capricorn personality motivates her to keep working.