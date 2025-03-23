or
PHOTOS

Gabrielle Union, 52, Shares Her 'Best Anti-Aging Advice' After Posting Stunning 'Unedited' Selfie

Photo of Gabrielle Union.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union is married to former basketball star Dwyane Wade.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Gabrielle Union, 52, is giving away her No. 1 beauty tip.

On Sunday, March 23, the actress shared her “best anti-aging advice” after uploading a stunning unfiltered selfie.

gabrielle union best anti aging advice posting unedited selfie
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union shared a post that claimed people who 'move with love and genuine intensions' age better.

On her Instagram Story, the star reposted a photo, which read, “People that move with love and genuine intentions look better and age slower.”

The brunette beauty then captioned the snap, “The secret.”

Hours before sharing the sage wisdom, Union — who married former NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014 — posted a gorgeous selfie.

“No filter, good light, unedited at 52,” she penned alongside the photo of herself smiling while wearing a sparkling makeup look and a gold necklace.

gabrielle union best anti aging advice posting unedited selfie
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union shared a stunning selfie, which she said was not filtered or edited.

As OK! previously reported, on top of showing off her beautiful face, Union recently gave her followers a glimpse of her fit figure on Tuesday, March 18.

In one of the images, the Bring It On star put her butt on display as she looked at the ocean in a black bikini top and an orange swimsuit bottom.

MORE ON:
Gabrielle Union

In another snap, Union smiled wide as she flaunted her toned stomach while crouching down in the sand.

“Moving at the speed of peace,” she wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snapshots.

gabrielle union best anti aging advice posting unedited selfie
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union recently shares stunning photos of herself in a bikini at the beach.

In response, fans gushed over her good looks.

“What water do y’all drink fam?” one user joked, while another added, “This what happens when you leave your body alone and let it naturally do what it do 😍😍🔥.”

“Such a beauty. She has the internal fountain of youth! ❤️,” a third individual stated, while one more raved, “How are you aging backward? 😍😍.”

Just a few months before her beachy post, she shocked fans when she shared a naked photo and an empowering message for her birthday in October 2024.

gabrielle union best anti aging advice posting unedited selfie
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

'Moving at the speed of peace,' Gabrielle Union captioned her recent bikini post.

"This is 52. This is grown woman s---. This is being accountable for mess ups," Union said alongside a photo of herself by a waterfall using just a towel to cover her private parts. "Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when you are right."

"This is loving passionately and unapologetically. This is clear and firm boundaries. This is s---. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures," she continued. "This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey-Doke and demanding better. This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours."

To conclude she penned, "This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me."

