PHOTOS Gabrielle Union, 52, Shares Her 'Best Anti-Aging Advice' After Posting Stunning 'Unedited' Selfie Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union is married to former basketball star Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union, 52, is giving away her No. 1 beauty tip. On Sunday, March 23, the actress shared her “best anti-aging advice” after uploading a stunning unfiltered selfie.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union shared a post that claimed people who 'move with love and genuine intensions' age better.

On her Instagram Story, the star reposted a photo, which read, “People that move with love and genuine intentions look better and age slower.” The brunette beauty then captioned the snap, “The secret.”

Hours before sharing the sage wisdom, Union — who married former NBA star Dwyane Wade in 2014 — posted a gorgeous selfie. “No filter, good light, unedited at 52,” she penned alongside the photo of herself smiling while wearing a sparkling makeup look and a gold necklace.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union shared a stunning selfie, which she said was not filtered or edited.

As OK! previously reported, on top of showing off her beautiful face, Union recently gave her followers a glimpse of her fit figure on Tuesday, March 18. In one of the images, the Bring It On star put her butt on display as she looked at the ocean in a black bikini top and an orange swimsuit bottom.

In another snap, Union smiled wide as she flaunted her toned stomach while crouching down in the sand. “Moving at the speed of peace,” she wrote alongside the jaw-dropping snapshots.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union recently shares stunning photos of herself in a bikini at the beach.

In response, fans gushed over her good looks. “What water do y’all drink fam?” one user joked, while another added, “This what happens when you leave your body alone and let it naturally do what it do 😍😍🔥.”

“Such a beauty. She has the internal fountain of youth! ❤️,” a third individual stated, while one more raved, “How are you aging backward? 😍😍.” Just a few months before her beachy post, she shocked fans when she shared a naked photo and an empowering message for her birthday in October 2024.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram 'Moving at the speed of peace,' Gabrielle Union captioned her recent bikini post.