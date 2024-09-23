Gabrielle Union, 51, Goes Nude While Showering Under a Waterfall, Fans Rave Over Her Ageless Appearance: Photo
Gabrielle Union truly had a hot girl summer!
On Sunday, September 22, the actress posted several photos from how she spent the warmer months, with one of the snaps showing Union completely in the buff under a waterfall.
"I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24," the mom-of-one, 51, captioned the Instagram upload, which also featured pictures of the Bring It On star in a bikini, a snap of her walking with husband Dwyane Wade, 42, and an image of her petting a horse.
Union's fans marveled at her beauty, with one person declaring, "she definitely don’t age at all 🔥."
"How aren’t you aginggggg ughhh," another individual wrote, while another noted, "so carefree i love itttt."
In addition to parenting daughter Kaavia, 4, with the NBA alum, Union is a stepmom to his four other children.
The star has a particularly close relationship with Zaya, 17, who previously came out as transgender.
In a 2023 interview, the budding model named Union and her dad as her fashion inspirations and explained how grateful she is to have them in her life.
"They are such a giant support system and have always been there for me," she gushed of the couple. "No matter what happens, I feel strongest when I’m with them."
The teenager also shared some of the more important lessons her stepmom taught her.
"The lesson has changed over time, but more recently it’s that beauty is in yourself. It’s about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don’t mean anything," the student explained to Dazed. "They don’t matter any more; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."
While Union's life nowadays seems picture-perfect, she's openly discussed cheating on her first husband, Chris Howard, 49, and confessing she rushed into the marriage.
Though fans criticized her for talking about her infidelity on a podcast last year, she was able to easily brush off the backlash.
"If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing. Just so you know where your anger actually is," she stated.
"I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man," the Being Mary Jane alum expressed. "Because that's what I called it. And stupid!"