Gabrielle Union, 51, Goes Nude While Showering Under a Waterfall, Fans Rave Over Her Ageless Appearance: Photo

"I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24," the mom-of-one, 51, captioned the Instagram upload, which also featured pictures of the Bring It On star in a bikini, a snap of her walking with husband Dwyane Wade, 42, and an image of her petting a horse.

Union's fans marveled at her beauty, with one person declaring, "she definitely don’t age at all 🔥."

"How aren’t you aginggggg ughhh," another individual wrote, while another noted, "so carefree i love itttt."