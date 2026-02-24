Gabrielle Union Slips the Straps Off Her Bikini in Sultry Beach Snap From Jamaica Vacation

Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union shared a risqué snap during a tropical island vacation in Jamaica. The actress, 53, slipped the pink straps of her ISMÊ Swim bandeau top off her shoulders while lounging by the ocean in a Tuesday, February 24, post. Union knelt on the ground and rested her head in her hand as she flaunted her toned physique.

Gabrielle Union celebrated her friend's birthday on a tropical vacation.

Her hair was styled in braids, and she sported large black sunglasses. The movie star also snapped a mirror selfie donning a pink triangle swim top with a matching thong from LSPACE. After stepping out of her hotel room, she soaked in the sun in her bathing suit while relaxing on a lounge chair on the sand. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Wade posed with friends, including Deirdre Maloney, who was celebrating her 50th birthday. The group enjoyed an evening celebration on the beach complete with shirtless fire dancers and chocolate cake. “Some much needed R&R,” the Bring It On alum captioned her Instagram carousel of photos, most of which were captured at luxury resort GoldenEye. She reposted one of her bikini snaps to her Instagram Story, writing, “On island time” with a palm tree emoji.

Gabrielle Union Reveals Secret to Marriage With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union stripped down to a barely-there bikini.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade. The couple has been married for 11 years and share one biological child together, Kaavia, 5. The NBA alum also has three kids from two previous relationships, and he is the legal guardian of his nephew. In a February 9 interview, Union shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage. "We laugh our a---- off. At all times, we laugh," she revealed. "We just stay connected and we surround ourselves with people who believe in our marriage as much as we do.”

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Husband Dwyane Wade's Birthday

Gabrielle Union vacationed in Jamaica.

Just a few weeks earlier, the model posted an Instagram tribute to her man in honor of his 44th birthday. The video featured some of her favorite memories of him, including jumping on a boat, laying on the grass with their kids and driving in a convertible. “Happy Birthday Baby. 44 never looked so good ❤️ @dwyanewade,” she captioned the Reel.

Gabrielle Union Calls Dwyane Wade 'Freakishly Thoughtful'

Gabrielle Union is married to Dwyane Wade.