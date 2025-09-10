Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are bringing the heat to Miami. The Being Mary Jane star, 52, showed off her toned figure in a bold orange bikini during a sunny boat day with her husband. In one sultry Instagram snap, Union leaned in close while Wade rested his head on her hip, giving fans a peek at their playful PDA.

Union’s swimwear highlighted her curves, while Wade, 43, kept it cool in sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap, with his tattooed chest fully on display. In another clip, the pair shared a slow kiss as Union rested on his shoulder. “pier pressure 😉,” Union cheekily captioned the post.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade enjoyed a PDA-filled boat day in Miami.

The couple also took time to lounge on a luxurious yacht, where Union layered her bikini with a breezy white-and-brown button-down top and matching pants. Later, the lovebirds were spotted out with friends, enjoying dinner and cocktails. The sweet update comes just days after Union and Wade celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 30. To mark the milestone, they shared a joint Instagram video collage filled with moments from throughout their relationship.

"Eleven years of marriage and I’m still waking up next to my best friend, laughing through the adventures, dancing through the challenges, and raiding the snack cabinet together. This love feels like the best sleepover we get to call home," they wrote. They added, "Thank you to everyone who continue[s] to pray over our union, wade beside us, and pour into our family. We don’t take it for granted. Here’s to more years of love, laughter, and everything in between. Forever, to eternity, and to us. 🥂✨."

Source: @gabunion/Instagram The actress stunned in an orange bikini.

Union and Wade’s love story goes back to 2009, when they first started dating after their previous marriages ended. They tied the knot in 2014, and since then, they’ve built a blended family together. Still, it wasn’t all smooth sailing early on. The actress revealed on the August 20 episode of Michelle Obama’s "IMO" podcast that Wade’s family, especially his sister Tragil and his mom, weren’t so quick to embrace her.

"When I first met his family, the older sisters, who are closer in my age, immediately good," Union explained. "We're good in the hood. But with Tragil, because she has been the protector...She has been the watchdog. She has been the gatekeeper to keep him sane and to keep him doing everything he needs to do without interference from anybody."

Source: @gabunion/Instagram The couple just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

She admitted they were skeptical at first. "Before I got to the wife stage, like when we were just the very beginning," she said. "I think Tragil and his mom were like, 'What do you want? Who are you, you older lady? What do you want?'"

Union, who shares daughter Kaavia James, 6, with Wade, as well as helping raise his four children and nephew, was quick to set the record straight. "I was like, 'Actually, we both just got divorced, so we're kind of in the same space. I didn't have a kid at 20, I'm still childless, and I'm not racing to do that, so I'm straight. I got my own bank account, so I'm good. I just like him, we'll see where it goes,'" she recalled.

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union once admitted Dwayne Wade’s family was cautious about her in the beginning.