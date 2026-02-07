Too Darn Hot! Gabrielle Union's Sexiest Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Land of the Rising Sun

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union showcases her enviable figure on Instagram

Gabrielle Union confidently shows what 53 looks like. While vacationing in Kyoto, Japan, the Bring It On star showed off her killer curves in an onsen. She ditched her clothing as she enjoyed the natural hot spring bath amid the area's cold weather. "soaking in the moment #onsen #japan #kyoto," she wrote in the caption. Union also added a quote into the carousel that read, "steeped in ease."

Hot Mom and Dad

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union has nearly 21 million followers on Instagram.

Beautiful in White

Source: @gabunion/Instagram She has shared healthy tips that help her maintain a youthful look.

"today was the good part ☀️," Union wrote alongside a carousel from her trip in August 2025, which included photos of herself rocking a white triangle cut bikini top with black trimming and white wide-leg pants.

Swimsuit Stunner

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union turned 53 in October 2025.

Union set pulses racing when she slipped into a Hunza G two-piece with gingham trim in an August 2025 update. On the cover of the photoset, the She's All That star teased fans by pulling up her skimpy bikini bottoms while her black shorts were positioned halfway down her waist. "somewhere between gratitude and a good playlist," she shared.

What a Beauty!

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union has been in the industry since the 1990s.

In July 2025, Union flashed her brightest smile while baring plenty of skin in a two-piece string bikini during a boat ride. She let her long black hair cascade past her shoulders, amping up her undeniably hot beach look.

Sun and Buns

Source: @gabunion/Instagram She was previously married to Chris Howard.

Basking in the sunshine by the sea, the 10 Things I Hate About You actress displayed her eye-popping silhouette in a black bikini top and cheeky high-cut bottoms. "moving at the speed of peace," the caption read.

Empowerment

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade wed in 2014.

Union dropped a powerful message when she turned 52 in October 2024. "This is 52. This is grown woman s---. This is being accountable for mess ups," she began in the caption. "Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when you are right," she continued. "This is loving passionately and unapologetically. This is clear and firm boundaries. This is s---. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures. This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better. This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours. This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me." In one snap, she freed her front assets while sporting a black cropped top. The ensemble revealed her chest and midriff as she captured the thirst trap in front of a bathroom mirror. For her accessories, Union opted for crystal bracelets on both wrists and a massive ring on her ring finger.

In Her Birthday Suit

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have a 10-year age gap.

"I chose the bare. 😌 #summer24," Union playfully captioned a photoset in September 2024. In the first snap, the Sleepless star went au naturel under an outdoor shower during a sunny getaway. She maintained modesty by strategically posing sideways and covering her chest with a white towel.

Sun-Kissed Beauty

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter via surrogate in 2018.

Union turned up the heat in a close-up, sunlit selfie in September 2024, embracing a daring look in a black bikini top with O-ring details on the strap. She shared in the caption, "curls and curves wrapped in black."

Sizzling Backside

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union is also a mom to Dwyane Wade's three older children.

During a yacht vacation in France in August 2024, the bikini babe stepped out in a teeny bikini set that emphasized her peachy figure.

Curve Appeal

Source: @gabunion/Instagram Gabrielle Union previously said she never wanted kids.