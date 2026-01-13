or
Gabrielle Union Strips Fully Naked During Lavish Japan Trip: See the Racy Photos

Photo of Gabrielle Union
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union went fully naked while sunbathing in a Japanese onsen on vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 3:58 p.m. ET

Gabrielle Union kicked off 2026 with a skinny dipping session in Japan.

The actress, 53, shockingly stripped fully naked while relaxing in an onsen in Kyoto in photos from Monday, January 12.

Union teased fans on social media, covering her chest and butt with the hot water. In one snapshot, she turned to the side, holding her b------ with her hand.

Image of Gabrielle Union ditched her clothing in a Japan hot spring.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union ditched her clothing in a Japan hot spring.

In addition to several near-naked photos, the star wove a quote into her photo dump that read, “steeped in ease.”

She captioned her post, “Soaking in the moment.”

Inside Gabrielle Union's Japan Getaway

Image of Gabrielle Union spent New Year's in Japan.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union spent New Year's in Japan.

Union seems to have been vacationing in Japan since New Year’s. The brunette beauty went braless in a sparkly silver maxi dress while ringing in 2026 with husband Dwyane Wade. The couple partied alongside friends in Tokyo and toasted with champagne.

“Wrapped in gratitude #2026 ✨🥂🍾,” they captioned a collab post on January 2.

On January 11, Union shared more moments from her trip, including a sweet snapshot of Wade hugging her from behind in front of torii gates. The duo visited temples, snapped photos in front of Tokyo Tower and engaged in local traditions, such as washing one’s hands before entering a sacred site.

“New adventure same us 💕,” the Bring It On alum wrote on her Instagram carousel.

Gabrielle Union Is Stepmom to Dwyane Wade's 4 Other Kids

Image of Gabrielle Union is married to Dwayne Wade.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union is married to Dwayne Wade.

Union and Wade share daughter Kaavia, 5,. The basketball legend also has three kids from two previous relationships, and he is the legal guardian of his nephew. Last July, Wade admitted it was “rough” when his now-wife first met his children.

“Introducing her to the kids would be the biggest step. Because you know, when it’s you and you, like it’s great," he explained on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "And now you got to enter the kids into the relationship, and that was a little difficult because they were so young. And you don’t know the right time, you don’t know the right verbiage.”

The NBA alum waited until he knew Union was “the one” before introducing her to his family.

“But at the same time, my kids are so a part of my life and I went through a very public custody battle with my kids as well," he said. "And so they kind of just like came with me. So it was kind of like, alright, stepmom."

Image of Gabrielle Union shares one biological child with Dwyane Wade.
Source: @gabunion/Instagram

Gabrielle Union shares one biological child with Dwyane Wade.

Wade added, "She didn’t sign up to be a stepmom necessarily when we first started dating. So it was a little rough early on, and I think that the kids, if you saw the sign that we put up when I proposed to her. It said 'Nickie.' And so I kind of introduced her as Nickie, as like, okay her family calls her this and not Gabrielle Union, the actress, that they probably had some previous conversations in their ear about her."

