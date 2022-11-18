Gail Simmons Adores Spending Time In The Kitchen With Her 2 Kids, Reveals They 'Generally' Like Her Cooking
Even though Gail Simmons is in the kitchen all day long, she enjoys having her two kids, Dahlia and Kole, by her side.
"That's how I learned my love of cooking and food — from my mother. She spent so much time in the kitchen and was such a great cook. She ran a cooking school when I was growing up, so I learned about food through watching her and standing next to her. I want my children to choose what they want, but cooking is such a life skills you can take wherever you are," the 46-year-old, who teamed up with Kahlúa, the top brand associated with Espresso Martinis to inspire fans to stir up how they enjoy the iconic cocktail this holiday season: swapping a martini glass for a delicious and edible Stemless Cocoa Cup, exclusively tells OK!.
"Whether it's learning to take care of yourself and be independent and understand how to be in charge of your food and health, it can play into so many things you do. It's great for math, science, and I love watching them in the kitchen. They taste something and then request a certain food," the cooking expert, who is married to Jeremy Abrams, adds. "I also find they' more they are involved, the better they eat."
As for what the tots gravitate towards, the Top Chef star says it "depends on the season."
"There's this one soup that comes to mind, which I make. It's this Moroccan spiced soup, and my kids love it!" she shares. "It's the only soup my daughter wants — it has lentils, chickpeas and a ton of veggies. It's vegan, super healthy and delicious. We probably make it every other week in my house because I know it's the one thing my kids will always eat. It's become the staple in the kitchen."
The brunette beauty notes that her children do critique her cooking skills once in a while though. "Sometimes they tell me I'm not the best, but that's part of being a mom!" she quips. "But generally, yes, they like my cooking. They appreciate that is my job and they know it's my job, but they also like to spend time in the kitchen with me. It's really good quality family time."
Simmons even admits her daughter likes to bring her down to earth, as she doesn't put on her TV shows very often. "I kind of like that I'm just mom. My son is too little to know anything — he hasn't caught on yet, which I like. I keep that as long as I can," she says.
The mom-of-two has a lot of plans for the holiday season, which is why she partnered with Kahlúa to get the word out about making Espresso Martinis. Simmons even created a way to have your cocktail — and eat it, too, with the Stemless Cocoa Cup, a way to skip the dishes and eat the edible cup.
"Espresso Martinis are definitely having a moment," she says of the partnership. "I've always been a fan, and when Kahlúa came to me to talk about my love for it, we were trying to figure out the best way to put a twist on the classic drink and how to make it feel festive for the holidays. We thought, 'Well, what about combining two things that everyone loves around the holidays, which is treats, baking and the Kahlúa Expresso Martini.' It becomes this great interactive conversation, and it's also something fun to do for the holidays — whether you make them for your guests or do it as an activity. It's a fun way to look at the drink!"
The kit includes the pairing of Kahlúa (750ml) and Absolut (375ml); instant espresso; seasonal garnishes (candy canes, hazelnuts, turbinado sugar, sprinkles); a muffin tin for baking; and a garnish board and place-card holders to stir up how consumers garnish the sip at home. The kit will be exclusively available on CocktailCourier.com through December 31.