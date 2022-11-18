Gail Simmons Adores Spending Time In The Kitchen With Her 2 Kids, Reveals They 'Generally' Like Her Cooking

Even though Gail Simmons is in the kitchen all day long, she enjoys having her two kids, Dahlia and Kole, by her side.

"That's how I learned my love of cooking and food — from my mother. She spent so much time in the kitchen and was such a great cook. She ran a cooking school when I was growing up, so I learned about food through watching her and standing next to her. I want my children to choose what they want, but cooking is such a life skills you can take wherever you are," the 46-year-old, who teamed up with Kahlúa, the top brand associated with Espresso Martinis to inspire fans to stir up how they enjoy the iconic cocktail this holiday season: swapping a martini glass for a delicious and edible Stemless Cocoa Cup, exclusively tells OK!.