Gal Gadot Seeks Major Comeback After 'Snow White' Flop: 'She Has Something to Prove'

"Even for an actress with a perfect reputation, the poor performance of Snow White would be a major blow. But for Gal, who relied on the movie to put her back on top of the A-list, it's been incredibly difficult to see the film fail to connect with audiences all over the world," the insider said to a news outlet.

"This truly is the worst-case scenario for what could have happened with this project, and it's pushing Gal into a place where she has no choice but to reinvent her Hollywood persona and rethink the kind of projects she signs up to make," the source added.

Gadot first captured audiences as the iconic DC Comics character in 2016's Batman v Superman. Her 2017 film Wonder Woman became a box office hit and received widespread acclaim. She reprised her role in 2017's Justice League and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

"This is a lot easier said than done in this very competitive marketplace for leading actresses. What Gal needs, badly, is a famous filmmaker who can collaborate with her to update her image and rebuild her audience now that her time as Wonder Woman is over and done," the insider added.

Currently, Gadot is determined to secure her next major role. "She's not being timid about this process – she's picking up the phone and she's chasing down projects, but everybody knows she needs a hit, and it needs to be a film in theaters, not just streaming, to send the message to Hollywood that people will still show up and pay good money to see her work," the insider mentioned.

"Every studio is skeptical of her right now, and for the first time since she broke through in 2017, she has something to prove. It's really lit a fire under her, and she's got some big decisions ahead of her in order to turn things around," the source continued.