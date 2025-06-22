Gal Gadot Seeks Major Comeback After 'Snow White' Flop: 'She Has Something to Prove'
Gal Gadot faces a significant challenge following the disappointing performance of the Snow White remake.
"Even for an actress with a perfect reputation, the poor performance of Snow White would be a major blow. But for Gal, who relied on the movie to put her back on top of the A-list, it's been incredibly difficult to see the film fail to connect with audiences all over the world," the insider said to a news outlet.
In this live-action remake, Gadot portrayed the Evil Queen alongside Rachel Zegler's titular Snow White.
"This truly is the worst-case scenario for what could have happened with this project, and it's pushing Gal into a place where she has no choice but to reinvent her Hollywood persona and rethink the kind of projects she signs up to make," the source added.
"This is a lot easier said than done in this very competitive marketplace for leading actresses. What Gal needs, badly, is a famous filmmaker who can collaborate with her to update her image and rebuild her audience now that her time as Wonder Woman is over and done," the insider added.
Gadot first captured audiences as the iconic DC Comics character in 2016's Batman v Superman. Her 2017 film Wonder Woman became a box office hit and received widespread acclaim. She reprised her role in 2017's Justice League and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.
Currently, Gadot is determined to secure her next major role. "She's not being timid about this process – she's picking up the phone and she's chasing down projects, but everybody knows she needs a hit, and it needs to be a film in theaters, not just streaming, to send the message to Hollywood that people will still show up and pay good money to see her work," the insider mentioned.
"Every studio is skeptical of her right now, and for the first time since she broke through in 2017, she has something to prove. It's really lit a fire under her, and she's got some big decisions ahead of her in order to turn things around," the source continued.
Gadot has one film, the thriller Hand of Dante, currently in post-production — but in a supporting role alongside stars Gerard Butler, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Al Pacino.
She also has two films in pre-production, including a new take on Cleopatra, along with two other projects in development. However, none match the box office appeal of Wonder Woman or the troubled Snow White.
Snow White premiered in theaters on March 21 but struggled with empty cinema seats, unfavorable reviews and a disappointing $43 million domestic box office opening — far below expectations considering the film's hefty $269.4 million budget. In stark contrast, Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch grossed $145.5 million domestically within its first three days.
Criticism of Snow White has focused not only on the film's performance but also on remarks made by Zegler. In 2022, she expressed discomfort over the traditional prince storyline, stating, "There's a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird. So, we didn't do that this time."
A year later, Zegler took further jabs at the original Disney animated film, declaring, "I just mean that it's no longer 1937," during an interview at Disney's D23 Expo while Gadot stood by.
"We absolutely wrote a Snow White that … she's not going to be saved by the prince, and she's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true," Zegler added.