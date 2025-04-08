Actress Rachel Zegler Looks Downcast in NYC Amid Controversial 'Snow White' Box Office Nightmare: Photos
Rachel Zegler didn't get her fairytale ending as a Disney princess, it seems.
The Snow White star, 23, was spotted looking a bit downcast in New York City on Sunday, April 6, more than one week after her film hit theaters — and reportedly flopped.
In photos obtained by OK!, Zegler could be seen seeming somber while walking her dog through the Big Apple in an oversized outfit.
The brunette beauty kept things casual, as she sported light gray sweatpants, Adidas sneakers and a denim jacket, accessorizing with a navy headband and a pimple patch placed on the center of her forehead. Her green iPhone case matched the color of her adorable dog's leash.
During the outing, Zegler scrolled through her device and seemed to keep to herself.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress' NYC outing comes as she faces backlash for her performance as Snow White in the live action version of Disney's 1937 classic.
After managing a hefty $250 million budget and needing to gross $625 million in order to break even, the film has only earned around $77 million at the domestic box office, according to ScreenRant.
While Snow White is still available to see in theaters, the movie isn't expected to earn nearly as much as initially anticipated.
The latest Disney movie adaptation has been a fail in comparison to the 2012 version Snow White and the Huntsman — which grossed $396.6 million worldwide after working with a $170 million production budget, per Box Office Mojo.
Some, however, credit the success of Snow White and the Huntsman to its star Kristen Stewart, as the movie released on the heels of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — the final two-part sequel of the mega franchise films based on Stephenie Meyer's hit novel series.
While the original story of Snow White itself has faced backlash in the past, Zelger first sparked controversy in 2021, when she was announced as the princess and called the Disney tale "weird" and "dated."
"There's a big focus [in the original] on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! So we didn't do that this time," she explained during a 2022 interview.
"People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is – because it needed that," she continued.
At the time, many upset fans of the film claimed Zegler wasn't going to do the original story "justice" and found it offensive she was being so critical of the role in which she was casted.