or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rachel Zegler
OK LogoPHOTOS

Actress Rachel Zegler Looks Downcast in NYC Amid Controversial 'Snow White' Box Office Nightmare: Photos

Photos of Rachel Zegler.
Source: DISNEY;MEGA

Rachel Zegler stirred up controversy after landing her role as Snow White.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Zegler didn't get her fairytale ending as a Disney princess, it seems.

The Snow White star, 23, was spotted looking a bit downcast in New York City on Sunday, April 6, more than one week after her film hit theaters — and reportedly flopped.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler looks downcast in nyc
Source: MEGA

The actress was seen in NYC after the movie hit theaters last month.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by OK!, Zegler could be seen seeming somber while walking her dog through the Big Apple in an oversized outfit.

The brunette beauty kept things casual, as she sported light gray sweatpants, Adidas sneakers and a denim jacket, accessorizing with a navy headband and a pimple patch placed on the center of her forehead. Her green iPhone case matched the color of her adorable dog's leash.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler looks downcast in nyc
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler appeared downcast after critics called the film a box office flop.

Article continues below advertisement

During the outing, Zegler scrolled through her device and seemed to keep to herself.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress' NYC outing comes as she faces backlash for her performance as Snow White in the live action version of Disney's 1937 classic.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler looks downcast in nyc
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler called the original story of 'Snow White' 'weird' and 'dated.'

Article continues below advertisement

After managing a hefty $250 million budget and needing to gross $625 million in order to break even, the film has only earned around $77 million at the domestic box office, according to ScreenRant.

While Snow White is still available to see in theaters, the movie isn't expected to earn nearly as much as initially anticipated.

MORE ON:
Rachel Zegler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler looks downcast in nyc
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler's starring role in 'Snow White' didn't appear to be a box office hit.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest Disney movie adaptation has been a fail in comparison to the 2012 version Snow White and the Huntsman — which grossed $396.6 million worldwide after working with a $170 million production budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Some, however, credit the success of Snow White and the Huntsman to its star Kristen Stewart, as the movie released on the heels of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — the final two-part sequel of the mega franchise films based on Stephenie Meyer's hit novel series.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler looks downcast in nyc
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler starred alongside Gal Gadot in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

While the original story of Snow White itself has faced backlash in the past, Zelger first sparked controversy in 2021, when she was announced as the princess and called the Disney tale "weird" and "dated."

"There's a big focus [in the original] on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! So we didn't do that this time," she explained during a 2022 interview.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler snow white disney
Source: DISNEY

Rachel Zegler was casted as Snow White in the 2025 Disney film in 2021.

"People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is – because it needed that," she continued.

At the time, many upset fans of the film claimed Zegler wasn't going to do the original story "justice" and found it offensive she was being so critical of the role in which she was casted.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.