Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Trashing Donald Trump Voters After Megyn Kelly Labels Her a 'Pig' for Hateful Election Comments
Actress Rachel Zegler apologized for the hateful comments she made about Donald Trump and his supporters after the controversial Republican won the 2024 presidential election.
On the night of Thursday, November 14, the West Side Story star shared a message via her Instagram Story to address the backlash she received from Megyn Kelly and social media users.
"I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week," the New Jersey native, 23, shared. "I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse."
Zegler expressed her belief that "everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own," and she promised to do better going forward.
Prior to the apology, Zegler said Trump, 78, winning showed there's a "deep sickness in the country."
"Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful," she continued, though she doesn't currently have children.
The star concluder her post with, "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace."
After her words went viral, Kelly attacked her on an episode of her podcast.
"Picture this, a Broadway actress who said, ‘F Biden supporters, may Biden and Kamala never know peace.’ That person would be fired so fast it would make your head spin," the journalist, 53, insisted.
"Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig," Kelly continued, referring to Zegler's lead role in the live-action remake of Snow White.
The podcast host also noted that Disney "fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense," referencing to when the actress, 42, was axed from The Mandalorian in 2021 after claiming "hating someone for their political views" is equivalent to Jewish people being murdered in the Holocaust.
Zegler is one of countless celebrities who have voiced their disgust with Trump, as people like Cher and Sharon Stone claimed prior to the election that if the businessman won, they would leave the Unites States.
The young star sparked controversy prior to the election, as some fans shamed her for shading Disney's 1937 original flick for centering on a love story about a man who stalks the main character.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress later clarified she was just excited for a more modern take on the story.
"She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," she spilled in an interview. "She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."