Morgan Wade Addresses Kyle Richards Fallout Rumors: We 'Are Not' Fighting
Morgan Wade set the record straight about where she stands with Kyle Richards.
The country singer, 29, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 6, to clear up the rumors she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, 55, ended their friendship after the two swiped all photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.
"P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18," Wade penned alongside a photo of herself and Richards at the Country Music Hall of Fame over the weekend.
The Bravo star shared the update from the "Wilder Days" musician on her own Story, adding, "It was a slow news week apparently."
As OK! previously reported, Richards confirmed all was good between her and Wade last week after the drastic social media moves.
"We're all good," the mother-of-four confirmed. "[She’s got new music] coming out. It's very common for artists to do that. That didn't mean anything."
Wade and Richards became extremely close over the last year as the Halloween actress navigated her separation from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, after nearly three decades together.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Richards said in a recent episode of RHOBH. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
- Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram
- 'What Does It Mean?': Kyle Richards Fans Shocked After Morgan Wade Scrubs All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star From Social Media
- Kyle Richards Admits Very 'Public' Split From Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal With'
Someone to lean on was needed for the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum as she's tried to adjust to her new normal.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," Richards explained during a recent interview about her romance with Umansky being over. "We still live in the same house, and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized," Richards added. "Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."